What’s New in Parkinson’s: June 2025

We'll start this month's post by sharing a story about Sumner Jones. This summer, Sumner is running 3,000 miles across the United States—from Seattle to New York City—to support the Davis Phinney Foundation and our mission to help people with Parkinson’s live well today. In the first 17 days of his run, Sumner has averaged more than 36 miles per day and his highest mileage in a given day has been 56 miles!

We’re so appreciative of Sumner, who has been working on mobility and fall risk in Parkinson’s at the Cleveland Clinic. Follow along, cheer him on, and don’t forget, anyone can start a Team DPF fundraiser!

There’s lots below that we hope will inform, connect, and inspire you to live well today!

💻 In June’s Live Well Today webinar, we talked to Dr. Roseanne Dobkin about care partner mental health

💻 Cell therapy and gene therapy: they’re two hot topics, and we talked about them with Dr. Claire Henchcliffe

JUNE PARKINSON’S HEADLINES

Roche will launch a Phase III trial for the novel anti-alpha-synuclein antibody prasinezumab for early Parkinson’s, pointing to encouraging signs from long-term use

Altered fat molecules in the brain may be a biomarker for Parkinson’s—and may explain why it is more common in men

Earwax might also be a Parkinson's biomarker

Two bits of news related to nutrition and Parkinson's: Black tea may help with motor symptoms and eating ultra-processed food may increase risk of Parkinson's

The US Food and Drug Administration cleared an Investigational New Drug application for Capsida Therapeutics’ CAP-003, a gene therapy for people with Parkinson’s with GBA gene mutations ; a phase I/II trial will begin soon

Meanwhile, Casma Pharmaceuticals will pursue Investigational New Drug status for people with Parkinson’s and Gaucher’s for CSM-101 , a new class of drug in this field meant to boost the function of recycling and waste-clearing cells throughout the body known as lysosomes

Harmful bacteria making their way from the mouth to the gut may contribute to Parkinson’s cognitive decline.

🚴 The next Team DPF events coming up are RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, the largest multi-day cycling event in the world), July 19–26; Copper Triangle, August 2 in Colorado; Colorado’s Ride, featuring Durango and Pagosa Springs, August 18-22; and Pedal in Place™ at the Race at the Gateway Cup in St. Louis, Sept. 1. Have fun and fundraise with Team DPF!

🤝 Calling all instructors and coaches: meet Dr. Jay Alberts, founder of Pedaling for Parkinson’s™, and Doug Pickard, founder of Dopa Beats, as they bring their passion and vision to the Pedaling for Parkinson’s™ Workshop this August

🎧 An episode of the Parkinson’s Podcast explored when Parkinson’s affects your job and other issues, while episodes of the Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered with Heather Kennedy and Kat Hill looked at navigating loneliness as well as apathy, ability, and disability

💻 In our June Living with Parkinson’s Meetup, the panelists discussed how they exercise and what challenges they face in keeping at it (register here for this series)

💻 In our June Care Partner Meetup participants contemplated facing Parkinson’s with honesty

📺 A first-ever Parkinson’s expo in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, brought attention to local programs and opportunities for people with Parkinson’s in the Granite State

🎧 Parkinson’s UK has launched the Get Active Stay Active podcast

A Jacksonville, Florida, nonprofit is building connections across 15 different Parkinson’s community programs

Which concerns are shared across the Parkinson’s community? See insights from the Parkinson’s Foundation’s 2025 State of the Community Survey

In case you missed it: the Davis Phinney Foundation has been named the national charity partner of the Maryland Cycling Classic, America’s biggest and highest-ranked men’s and women’s road race!

Hundreds of clinical trials are recruiting people with Parkinson’s right now. Check out our list, use the filters at ClinicalTrials.gov or visit the Fox Trial Finder to explore eligibility criteria and find a study near you.

💻 The Parkinson’s community is grateful for those who take part in clinical trials! Lonnise Gilley and Gail Gitin talked about their experience with the PERSEVERE study, which seeks new participants

📺 The Foundation will join Bicycle Colorado as two principal beneficiaries for two 40th anniversary showings of American Flyers, a film that showcases the early days of Team 7-Eleven and Davis Phinney’s career, September 12 and 19 in Colorado

Check out this amazing ceramic mural made by Neil Dalrymple, who has been living with Parkinson’s since 2020 in Wales

Rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski took Major League Baseball by storm this month with unprecedented debut performances, and he did so wearing cleats to honor his father, who has been living with Parkinson’s since Jacob was in middle school

A woman with Parkinson’s who lives on the UK’s Isle of Wight raised money by walking the trail that encircles the entire island, while a man in Scotland is crossing six causeways on a 186-mile, island-to-island cycling trip to raise money for Parkinson’s programs after his mother was diagnosed last year

Sports pundit Bill Plaschke revealed in his Los Angeles Times column that he is living with Parkinson’s, taking readers on a tour of the local boxing program he participates in

Morten Hacket—lead singer for A-ha, best known for their hit “Take On Me”—revealed that he is living with Parkinson’s

Wearable tech is making walking soccer (football) possible for a man in the UK

