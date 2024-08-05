What’s New in Parkinson’s: July 2024

New statistics on genetics-related Parkinson’s. Erasing “bad motor memory” to maximize levodopa treatment. Associations between body fat and neurodegeneration. BTK, IBS, and Parkinson’s. The clinical trials landscape. Here’s the latest in Parkinson’s research, therapies, and living well stories.
SCIENCE AND RESEARCH NEWS
PARKINSON'S PATHOLOGY AND PATHOGENESIS
- New findings from the PD GENEration study suggest that genetic variants associated with Parkinson’s are more common than previously believed. The study, which includes data from 15,000 people with a confirmed Parkinson’s diagnosis, found that 13% of participants have a genetic form of Parkinson’s.
- In other genetics-and-Parkinson’s news, an exploratory study published in Scientific Reports found that three lifestyle habits–coffee consumption, tobacco use, and aspirin use–decreased the risk of early-onset symptoms in people with a genetic risk of Parkinson’s.
- Another study about genetics and Parkinson’s study investigated nine proteins associated with Parkinson’s through the integration of genetic, proteomic, and protein interaction data.
- A study published in Neurology suggests that higher levels of belly and arm fat may increase the risk of neurodegenerative conditions like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. The study, which followed 412,961 participants for an average of nine years, also found that high muscle strength may decrease the risk of developing neurodegenerative conditions.
- Results from a fruit fly study identified a gene that appears to reverse symptoms of Parkinson's. The research is the first to highlight how the gene CDK8 (and its human counterpart, CDK19) plays a role in regulating mitochondria. The study, conducted by researchers at Simon Fraser University and Baylor College of Medicine, was published in Nature Communications.
- In npj Parkinson's Disease, researchers share how they discovered a unique characteristic of the nigrosome (the ventral tier of the substantia nigra pars compacta) that may explain why this region of the midbrain is more vulnerable to stressors, toxins, and inflammation that can lead to Parkinson’s.
- At the Congress of the European Academy of Neurology 2024, Francesca Magrinelli, MD, PhD, shared how she and her research team identified an association between a variant in PMSF1 and young onset Parkinson's.
- Researchers from the Paul Scherrer Institute published findings in Advanced Science that they say may reshape scientists’ understanding of the interplay between liquid-liquid phase separation (LLPS) and alpha-synuclein aggregation, a hallmark of Parkinson’s.
- Machine learning helped researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine identify three subtypes of Parkinson’s based on the speed at which the condition progresses. The study, published in npj Digital Medicine, also suggested that metformin (prescribed to treat diabetes) may help improve symptoms, especially in the quickly-progressing subtype.
- In other machine learning news, a computer algorithm was able to access lipid profiles and accurately predict long-term Parkinson’s symptom outcomes. The algorithm showed particularly accurate predictive power when measuring the severity of motor symptoms and depression.
- Also using artificial intelligence to advance Parkinson’s research, experts at Victory University in Australia have developed an AI-based technique to analyze EEG data, which showed more accurate and efficient detection of Parkinson’s compared with traditional diagnostic methods currently used by medical professionals. Following a promising proof-of-concept study, the researchers now hope to partner with healthcare and software professionals to develop a specialized software for clinical use.
- Other researchers who utilized machine learning algorithms recently employed the technology to investigate movement markers of Parkinson’s using video of finger-tapping tests. They found that, compared to existing methods, their approach predicted Parkinson’s severity–and distinguished between different degrees of severity–with greater accuracy.
- A mouse model study funded by the Parkinson’s Foundation 2023 Bill and Amy Gurley Impact Award shows how GUCY2C signaling can provide protection against mitochondrial dysregulation and dopamine neuron degeneration that leads to Parkinson’s. The study, which is the first to identify the receptor GUCY2C as a possible mechanism against dopamine loss, also found that people with Parkinson’s have high levels of GUCY2C.
- A study published in Neuroscience Bulletin highlights how a mutation in the Cysteinyl-tRNA synthetase (CARS) gene is linked to the development of Parkinson’s.
- Researchers who investigated the molecular mechanisms underlying the co-occurrence of Parkinson’s and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) found that targeting the BTK gene may be a promising treatment for both chronic conditions.
- For a study published in Neuron, researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital developed a model that quickly transforms stem cells into neurons with protein structures that are characteristic of Parkinson’s. The model allows the researchers to investigate Parkinson’s pathology in a petri dish.
- In what they believe is the largest study to date that explores the connections between contact sports, chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), and parkinsonism, researchers found that almost 25 percent of deceased athletes with CTE (a neurodegenerative condition associated with repetitive head impacts) experienced Parkinson’s-like symptoms during their lives. The findings highlight “the importance of understanding the long-term effects of repetitive head impacts and the need for preventive measures in contact sports to mitigate the risk” of neurodegenerative conditions, they said.
- Researchers at Nagoya University have discovered that monitoring the amyloid-β (Aβ) and phosphorylated tau (p-tau) proteins may help experts detect Parkinson’s and dementia with Lewy bodies in their early stages.
- Findings from a mouse model study of Parkinson’s suggest that reducing the levels of healthy alpha-synuclein in the brain may help minimize the spread of toxic accumulations of alpha-synuclein.
- A study published in Frontiers found that people with Parkinson’s had higher levels of oligomeric alpha-synuclein in red blood cells (RBC-o-α-Syn) than people without Parkinson’s. The researchers also found that RBC-o-α-Syn levels are impacted by a person’s sex and by the severity of cognitive impairment.
PARKINSON'S TREATMENTS
- Data from Annovis Bio’s Phase 3 Parkinson’s study showed that buntanetap is safe and effective in improving motor symptoms, non-motor symptoms, and cognitive functions in people with early Parkinson’s.
- Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) published a paper in The Journal of Neuroscience that explains how targeting the Activin A protein–which influences the brain’s motor memory of levodopa treatments–can improve treatment outcomes by eliminating dyskinesia. "In essence, by prohibiting the [Activin A] protein from functioning, we were…effectively erasing the brain's memory of the motor response to L-DOPA,” said Karen Jaunarajs, PhD, from the UAB Department of Neurology.
- An article by a Yale Medicine expert highlights the ways exercise can benefit people with Parkinson’s.
- Another study focused on exercise and Parkinson’s found that home-based exercise helps manage Parkinson’s motor symptoms when done consistently for at least eight weeks.
- At the recent Federation of European Neuroscience Societies (FENS) forum, Gain Therapeutics shared data from their mouse model GBA1-PD study that showed improvements in cognitive function and the reversal of motor function deficits in mice treated with GT-02287, the company’s lead novel allosteric therapeutic candidate.
- Merz Therapeutics has acquired INBRIJA, which provides an on-demand, inhalable form of levodopa, from Acorda Therapeutics.
- Io Therapeutics shared data from a small, 30-day study suggesting that once-daily treatment with IRX4204, a third generation RXR agonist compound, has the potential to safely minimize motor symptoms in people with early-stage Parkinson’s. The company is planning to initiate a placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial of IRX4204 in people with Parkinson’s in late 2024.
- With a $6 million grant, Lario Therapeutics will partner with the Oxford Parkinson’s Disease Centre to continue investigating Lario’s CaV2.3 calcium channel inhibitors as a novel disease-modifying approach for treatment of Parkinson's.
- Brenig Therapeutics has raised $65 million to advance its LRRK inhibitor, BT-267, into human clinical trials. The lead candidate has shown promise as a possible treatment for idiopathic and LRRK2-associated Parkinson’s.
- Aspen Neuroscience announced that the first person with Parkinson’s has begun treatment in the ASPIRO trial, a Phase 1/2a open label clinical trial to assess safety and tolerability of ANPD001, an autologous, dopaminergic neuron cell replacement therapy for people with moderate to severe Parkinson’s.
- MilliporeSigma’s Life Science business sector has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Gene Therapy Research Institution Co. to utilize MilliporeSigma’s Sf-RVN Insect Cell Line platform for production of its viral vector-based gene therapy for Parkinson’s.
OTHER NEWS
- The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health announced a new public-private partnership that aims to expedite the identification of biomarkers to differentiate Parkinson’s from similar neurodegenerative conditions (such as multiple system atrophy, Lewy body dementia, and progressive supranuclear palsy). The goal is to enable earlier diagnoses, more timely interventions, and better outcomes for people with Parkinson’s.
- In early July, President Joe Biden signed into law the National Plan to End Parkinson's Act. The bipartisan legislation, which is modeled after the 2011 National Alzheimer’s Project Act, aims to unite the federal government in efforts to cure and prevent Parkinson’s, reduce financial and health burdens on Americans living with Parkinson’s, and reduce government spending on Parkinson’s-related expenses.
- A study published in Brain explores the associations between Parkinson’s-related visual hallucinations and deficiencies of cholinergic activity in specific brain regions.
- Following reports that a neurologist specializing in movement disorders visited the White House frequently during the past eight months, Parkinson’s expert Michael Okun, MD, spoke with Time about symptoms, treatments, and how Parkinson’s is diagnosed.
- During the European Academy of Neurology congress, BrainTale presented data that demonstrated the potential of the company’s noninvasive imaging analysis software, BrainTale-care, to differentiate Parkinson's from conditions with close clinical features, such as multiple system atrophy or Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.
- The Digital Health Measurement Collaborative Community by the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe) has added new Parkinson’s-specific resources to its free Library of Digital Measurement Products.
- The 2024 annual report that offers an overview of the Parkinson’s clinical trials landscape showed that the current number of Parkinson’s trials is consistent with previous years. The full 2024 report was published in the Journal of Parkinson’s Disease.
- In a paper published in the Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry and Neurology, researchers explain how and why people with Parkinson’s and cognitive impairment experience more severe symptoms and need more (and different kinds of) care.
- Davis Phinney Foundation Board member and longtime friend of the Foundation Kevin Kwok published a paper in Clinical and Translational Science that shares his perspective on Parkinson’s research as a clinical pharmacist, a pharmaceutical executive, and a person with Parkinson’s. “With this unique vantage, I have a front row seat in observing and commenting on the lengthy duration and challenges in developing novel treatments that offer meaningful benefit,” Kevin wrote.
LIVING WELL STORIES
- In her recent “Living my Best Life” column, Christine Scheer shares how joining a local boxing program improved her life in more ways than one.
- Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets and U-Turn Parkinson’s founder Tim Hague recently undertook the inaugural Team 81 Ride for Parkinson’s to raise funds and awareness.
SURVEYS, CLINICAL TRIALS, AND VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
- The University College Cork, Ireland and My Moves Matter have launched a study investigating women's experiences of living with Parkinson's, including the relationship between of Parkinson's symptoms, medications, and menstruation. This study is open to women with Parkinson's who are still menstruating as well as those who are pregnant, perimeopausal, menopausal, or postmenopausal.
- Asklepios Biophamaceutical, Inc. plans a Phase 2 study, REGENERATE-PD, to evaluate a gene-therapy candidate called AAV2-GDNF.
- A 40-person, open label study will investigate a new treatment candidate to help with Parkinson's dementia.
- Russell Sage College Doctor of Occupational Therapy candidate Emily Peters is conducting a survey as part of her research into development of Parkinson's symptom management resources. Participating involves following a symptom management protocol for two weeks and completing a survey.
- Charco Neurotech is planning to expand availability of their CUE1 device; they are conducting a survey to evaluate market pricing. Over 3,000 people have used the CUE1, and nearly 90% of users experienced improvement in their Parkinson's symptoms.
- University of Hawaii's Digital Health Lab is recruiting participants for two trials assessing keyboard and mouse movements to determine whether these systems can help with Parkinson's diagnosis and symptom monitoring.
- A team at The University of Calgary is using a new technology to sample and compare the microbiome of people with Parkinson's to the microbiome of people without Parkinson's.
- The University of British Columbia is exploring efficacy of the Mediterranean diet as an intervention for Parkinson's.
- A study in London explores the effect of ballet dancing on motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's.
- Zydus Lifesciences received approval to begin a phase II trial of an NLRP3 inhibitor for people with Parkinson's. NLRP3 inhibition is thought to work against neuroinflammation.
- Researchers in the UK and Australia began recruiting participants for a trial aiming to prevent people with REM sleep behavior disorder from developing Parkinson's by reducing inflammation.
- Researchers in Sweden will begin recruiting participants for a trial of montelukast versafilm: a drug used to treat asthma and allergies. The research will explore whether montelukast has a neuroprotective effect.
- Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas is undertaking a study about the effects of Parkinson's on family functioning.
- Researchers in Holland are enrolling participants in a trial evaluating the use of motivational smartphone apps to increase exercise program adherence.
- Inhibikase is recruiting participants for a phase 2 trial of a new c-Abl tyrosine kinase inhibitor. In a press release, Inhibikase says their research "has validated the critical role that c-Abl plays in the initiation and progression of Parkinson's disease, as well as the potential of IkT-148009 as a promising new approach to disease modification." This trial is among the first to utilize recently validated alpha-synuclein seed assay tests.
- The International Parkinson and Movement Disorders Society (MDS) is developing a new electronic diary (e-Diary): a digital solution for Parkinson's. This e-Diary is intended to better characterize how the disease affects daily life. The MDS invites people to participate in a survey to help aid the design of this new tool.
- A new trial studying Gemfibrozil--a drug that decreases fat production in the liver--is set for a phase two clinical trial in people with Parkinson's. This trial will enroll people between 40 and 75 years of age who have not begun taking medication for Parkinson's.
- The Speech Accessibility Project (SAP) seeks volunteers for a research initiative aiming to make voice recognition technology more useful for people with diverse speech patterns. More information is available here and here. To determine your participation eligibility, visit the SAP registration page.
- A team of Dutch researchers created PregSpark, a registry for women with Parkinson's who are pregnant or have recently given birth. The goal is to build an online international pregnancy and Parkinson’s registry. This registry will prospectively and uniformly collect data on the course and outcome of as many as possible pregnancies in women with Parkinson’s. The data will help women with Parkinson's make informed decisions about pregnancy and improve the quality of care pregnant women with Parkinson's receive. The PregSpark site is under construction.
- A phase 1b trial is recruiting volunteers for a study of a treatment aiming to influence inflammation.
- Researchers in Norway are investigating the efficacy of ambroxol in people with dementia with Lewy bodies.
- Researchers in the UK, in partnership with the Women's Parkinson's Project and MyMovesMatter invite participation in a survey about the experience of menopause for women with Parkinson's.
- Another study of ambroxol is launching: The DUPARG study is recruiting participants in Groningen, Netherlands.
- A new trial examining the possible neuroprotective effect of exercise has been listed by the University of Nevada.
- University of Rochester Center for Health + Technology is undertaking a survey study to assess the ability of the Parkinson’s Disease-Health Index to measure patient-relevant changes in disease burden over the course of two years. Participants will complete surveys five times over two years and must be over 18, speak English, and have a self-reported or clinical diagnosis of Parkinson’s. More information is available here.
- Researchers at Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center are seeking participants for a study exploring the role of immune response in Parkinson’s. Participation is open to those with and without Parkinson’s and will involve donating blood, a questionnaire, a cognitive test, and a neurological examination. Click here to express interest in participating.
- Johns Hopkins University has announced a trial to evaluate whether levetiracetam can improve symptoms of Parkinson's psychosis. The trial is not yet recruiting, but intends to begin by September. The trial design features a crossover assignment, meaning every participant will receive an active trial drug for their participation.
- The LUMA trial continues to recruit participants. This trial aims to assess the safety and efficacy of BIIB122 tablets in slowing the progression of early-stage Parkinson’s. This study has sites in the US, China, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and the UK.
- The ACTIVATE trial is recruiting participants for a phase 2 trial of BIA 28-6156 in people with GBA mutations. This 78-week trial has site locations in the US, Canada, and Europe.
- In Colorado, a study the Foundation is funding continues to recruit participants. The study explores low-load resistance training with blood flow restriction to help develop exercise interventions for improved quality of life for people with advanced Parkinson’s.
- Washington University School of Medicine is sponsoring a study aiming to enroll participants with idiopathic REM sleep behavior disorder, as well as healthy controls, in preparation for a trial of neuroprotective treatments against synucleinopathies.
- A study in South Carolina hopes to identify brain biomarkers to predict the risk of cognitive change following DBS surgery.
- A survey in Ireland seeks to understand the influence of Parkinson’s symptoms and other factors on quality of life.
- Another survey for those in Ireland seeks to understand how people access information about Parkinson's.
- A trial sponsored by the University of Aberdeen in Scotland is recruiting participants for a study of the effects of constipation and changes in the microbiota in Parkinson’s.
- Staying Connected through Communication Study: The University of Washington SPEAC Lab invites individuals living with Parkinson’s to answer survey questions about their communication experiences. This is an online survey study that will take about 30-45 minutes. (Paper surveys are also available.) People with Parkinson's and their family/friends/coworkers will complete SEPARATE surveys, and data are not shared between participants. This study is open to anyone in the US. Participants will be mailed a $25 check upon survey completion.
- PreActive PD Study: This study, available for both English and Spanish speakers, implements an occupational-therapist-delivered physical activity behavior change coaching intervention in people with early-stage Parkinson's. The study is based upon a recent single-arm cohort feasibility study (Pre-Activate PD/HD) that evaluated acceptability, implementation, and resulting effect estimates of the Pre-Activate PD intervention in 13 participants. The intervention provides one-on-one coaching sessions from an occupational therapist to individuals newly diagnosed with Parkinson's. The individualized structured support in the sessions is aimed at facilitating and optimizing exercise uptake as part of an effective self-management program.
- Gamma Wave Trial: Sponsored by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), this trial investigates the efficacy of a non-invasive method of neuromodulation called Gamma Entrainment Using Sensory Stimulation (GENUS) for managing Parkinson's motor symptoms. GENUS is administered via light, sound, and tactile stimulation devices and has been tested on cognitively normal individuals and individuals with mild Alzheimer's; the device was found to be safe for use and effective for entrainment in both populations.
- Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) and Exercise Study at Barrow Neurological Institute: This study aims to help researchers learn more about how aerobic exercise affects symptoms of Parkinson’s and the quality of life in people who have DBS. They will also look at brain wave activity using the Medtronic Percept DBS device to better understand what changes in the brain might be caused by exercise and how that affects Parkinson's symptoms. Phoenix-area residents reach out to Markey if interested.
- Colorado Oral Strengthening Device: The University of Colorado Denver is looking for adults with Parkinson's to participate in a study exploring how a novel low-technology device can increase tongue strength comparable to standard-of-care exercise using tongue depressors but with the kinematics and simple biofeedback of existing high-cost devices. Research has shown that tongue resistance exercises paired with biofeedback result in improved tongue strength to support chewing, control of food and liquid in the mouth, and propulsion of material for a swallow.
- PD GENEration: The Parkinson’s Foundation announces a major expansion of its national study to make genetic testing and counseling more available for people with Parkinson’s. The study (NCT04057794) hopes to enroll 15,000 people in all 50 US states, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic. For questions about enrollment, email genetics@parkinson.org. Know someone who speaks Spanish and wants to learn more and maybe participate in the study? Share this link.
- Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative: In an expanded study, the Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI) is currently working to enroll up to 100,000 people with and without Parkinson’s. The study team is especially seeking to enroll people diagnosed with Parkinson’s in the past two years and who are not yet on treatment, as well as people 60 and older who aren't living with Parkinson’s but have a risk factor for it (such as a close relative with Parkinson’s, a known Parkinson’s-associated mutation, and/or REM sleep behavior disorder). The observational study is also enrolling people with no known connection to Parkinson’s to serve as a control group.
- TOPAZ (Trial of Parkinson’s and Zoledronic Acid): Caroline Tanner, MD, PhD, is recruiting participants for a new remote clinical trial led by a team of Parkinson’s experts at UCSF in partnership with researchers from across the country. The study aims to help people with Parkinson’s or parkinsonism maintain their independence by reducing the risk of hip fractures. The study will test if zoledronate, an FDA-approved medication for osteoporosis, can prevent fractures in people with Parkinson’s--whether or not they have osteoporosis. To learn more, visit the study website at TOPAZstudy.org, email TOPAZ@ucsf.edu, or call (415) 317-5748.
- A PD Avengers research group is undertaking a new project called Sparks of Experience, designed to be more systematic about collecting and considering the experiences and ideas that come from the curious minds of people living with Parkinson’s. "In the past, these sometimes quirky ideas inspired by lived experience have turned into significant new directions for research. It could be said we are trying to capture serendipity," the team says. To learn more and get involved, see the flyer here.
- Game-Based Exercise Project: Researchers at the University of Auckland are investigating how games can be used as potential rehabilitation systems. This project aims to develop suitable game-based exercise experiences to help people living with Parkinson's. If you are 45 or older, living with a chronic condition such as Parkinson's, and/or are experiencing age-related health conditions, you are invited to participate in a survey that will help the researchers to understand the community's interest in games and gameplay in the context of exercise and rehabilitation. To learn more and take the 15-minute survey, see the flyer here.
- SPARX3 - A Phase 3 Clinical Trial about Exercise and Parkinson's: This research team is currently seeking volunteers to participate in a clinical trial about the effects of aerobic exercise on people with Parkinson’s. Learn more and see if you qualify here. For more details, contact Katherine Balfany at SPARX3@ucdenver.edu.
- The University of Oulu and collaborators from Aalborg University, Fraunhofer University, the University of Manchester, the University of Glasgow, the University of Lisbon, and the University of Melbourne are conducting a survey for people with Parkinson's and care partners about self-care. Complete the survey here to share your self-care strategies and techniques. You can also review ideas submitted by others and add them to your own self-care toolbox.
- Speech and Telemedicine Study: The Purdue Motor Speech Lab
- Parkinson’s and Service Dogs: University of Groningen, Netherlands
- Neurology Study Interest Registry: University of Rochester
