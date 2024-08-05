What’s New in Parkinson’s: July 2024

New statistics on genetics-related Parkinson’s. Erasing “bad motor memory” to maximize levodopa treatment. Associations between body fat and neurodegeneration. BTK, IBS, and Parkinson’s. The clinical trials landscape. Here’s the latest in Parkinson’s research, therapies, and living well stories.

New findings from the PD GENEration study suggest that genetic variants associated with Parkinson’s are more common than previously believed. The study, which includes data from 15,000 people with a confirmed Parkinson’s diagnosis, found that 13% of participants have a genetic form of Parkinson’s.

In other genetics-and-Parkinson’s news, an exploratory study published in Scientific Reports found that three lifestyle habits –coffee consumption, tobacco use, and aspirin use–decreased the risk of early-onset symptoms in people with a genetic risk of Parkinson’s.

Another study about genetics and Parkinson’s study investigated nine proteins associated with Parkinson’s through the integration of genetic, proteomic, and protein interaction data.

A study published in Neurology suggests that higher levels of belly and arm fat may increase the risk of neurodegenerative conditions like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. The study, which followed 412,961 participants for an average of nine years, also found that high muscle strength may decrease the risk of developing neurodegenerative conditions.

Results from a fruit fly study identified a gene that appears to reverse symptoms of Parkinson's. The research is the first to highlight how the gene CDK8 (and its human counterpart, CDK19) plays a role in regulating mitochondria. The study, conducted by researchers at Simon Fraser University and Baylor College of Medicine, was published in Nature Communications.

In npj Parkinson's Disease , researchers share how they discovered a unique characteristic of the nigrosome (the ventral tier of the substantia nigra pars compacta) that may explain why this region of the midbrain is more vulnerable to stressors, toxins, and inflammation that can lead to Parkinson’s.

At the Congress of the European Academy of Neurology 2024 , Francesca Magrinelli, MD, PhD, shared how she and her research team identified an association between a variant in PMSF1 and young onset Parkinson's.

Researchers from the Paul Scherrer Institute published findings in Advanced Science that they say may reshape scientists’ understanding of the interplay between liquid-liquid phase separation (LLPS) and alpha-synuclein aggregation, a hallmark of Parkinson’s.

Machine learning helped researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine identify three subtypes of Parkinson’s based on the speed at which the condition progresses. The study, published in npj Digital Medicine , also suggested that metformin (prescribed to treat diabetes) may help improve symptoms, especially in the quickly-progressing subtype.

In other machine learning news, a computer algorithm was able to access lipid profiles and accurately predict long-term Parkinson’s symptom outcomes. The algorithm showed particularly accurate predictive power when measuring the severity of motor symptoms and depression.

Also using artificial intelligence to advance Parkinson’s research, experts at Victory University in Australia have developed an AI-based technique to analyze EEG data , which showed more accurate and efficient detection of Parkinson’s compared with traditional diagnostic methods currently used by medical professionals. Following a promising proof-of-concept study , the researchers now hope to partner with healthcare and software professionals to develop a specialized software for clinical use.

Other researchers who utilized machine learning algorithms recently employed the technology to investigate movement markers of Parkinson’s using video of finger-tapping tests . They found that, compared to existing methods, their approach predicted Parkinson’s severity–and distinguished between different degrees of severity–with greater accuracy.

A mouse model study funded by the Parkinson’s Foundation 2023 Bill and Amy Gurley Impact Award shows how GUCY2C signaling can provide protection against mitochondrial dysregulation and dopamine neuron degeneration that leads to Parkinson’s. The study, which is the first to identify the receptor GUCY2C as a possible mechanism against dopamine loss, also found that people with Parkinson’s have high levels of GUCY2C.

A study published in Neuroscience Bulletin highlights how a mutation in the Cysteinyl-tRNA synthetase (CARS) gene is linked to the development of Parkinson’s.

Researchers who investigated the molecular mechanisms underlying the co-occurrence of Parkinson’s and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) found that targeting the BTK gene may be a promising treatment for both chronic conditions.

For a study published in Neuron , researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital developed a model that quickly transforms stem cells into neurons with protein structures that are characteristic of Parkinson’s. The model allows the researchers to investigate Parkinson’s pathology in a petri dish.

In what they believe is the largest study to date that explores the connections between contact sports, chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), and parkinsonism, researchers found that almost 25 percent of deceased athletes with CTE (a neurodegenerative condition associated with repetitive head impacts) experienced Parkinson’s -like symptoms during their lives. The findings highlight “the importance of understanding the long-term effects of repetitive head impacts and the need for preventive measures in contact sports to mitigate the risk” of neurodegenerative conditions, they said.

Researchers at Nagoya University have discovered that monitoring the amyloid-β (Aβ) and phosphorylated tau (p-tau) proteins may help experts detect Parkinson’s and dementia with Lewy bodies in their early stages.

Findings from a mouse model study of Parkinson’s suggest that reducing the levels of healthy alpha-synuclein in the brain may help minimize the spread of toxic accumulations of alpha-synuclein.