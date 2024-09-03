What’s New in Parkinson’s: August 2024

The FDA’s approval of Crexont®. Adaptive deep brain stimulation and DBS-Plus. New data on Parkinson’s-related dementia. Carbon monoxide’s protective powers. Here’s the latest in Parkinson’s research, therapies, and living well stories.
SCIENCE AND RESEARCH NEWS
PARKINSON’S PATHOLOGY AND PATHOGENESIS
- A study published in Neurology found that Parkinson’s may not lead to dementia as quickly or as frequently as previously believed. The findings underscore the importance of early intervention and personalized treatments in Parkinson’s care.
- Researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital have developed a model that allows scientists to rapidly “create” Parkinson’s in a petri dish using stem cells. The technology enables stem cells to be transformed into brain cells reproducibly within weeks. The team hopes the results could lead to new, personalized models to test diagnostic and treatment strategies for Parkinson’s.
- A team of researchers from Osaka Metropolitan University’s Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology found that Ecklonia cava polyphenols – in layman’s terms, seaweed antioxidants – can reduce neuronal damage that causes Parkinson’s by activating the AMPK enzyme.
- A review of existing research highlighted associations between cholesterol imbalances and neurodegenerative conditions like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. The review, published in Experimental and Molecular Medicine, suggests that managing cholesterol levels may reduce a person’s risk of developing these conditions.
- Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital published a rodent model study in npj Parkinson’s Disease that explores the reasons smoking can reduce the risk of developing Parkinson’s. They found that low doses of carbon monoxide, comparable to the amount of carbon monoxide exposure experienced by people who smoke cigarettes, protected rodents from the loss of dopaminergic neurons and the accumulation of alpha-synuclein in the brain. Based on these and additional findings about safe levels of carbon monoxide in humans, the researchers said that a clinical trial of low-dose, orally administered carbon monoxide in people with Parkinson’s is planned.
- Findings from a study published in Communications Biology provide deeper insights into the patterns of Parkinson’s-related brain atrophy.
- Researchers at the University of Minnesota have developed a new visual diagnostic technique called Cap-QuIC (Capillary-enhanced Quaking-Induced Conversion) that allows experts to detect misfolded alpha-synuclein proteins with the naked eye, which could make testing for Parkinson’s more accessible and cost-effective.
- Weill Cornell Medicine researchers published a study in Nature Communications that explains how a new preclinical model offers a unique platform for studying Parkinson’s pathology and suggests a relatively easy method for detecting the condition. The researchers found that knocking out a key component involved in protein transportation in the light-sensing rod cells of mice led to the retinal accumulation of alpha-synuclein aggregates.
- Another team of researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine shared preclinical findings in Science Advances that explains the pivotal role PGK1 plays in brain cell energy production. The study may lead to new treatments for Parkinson’s.
- In a study published in npj Parkinson’s Disease, researchers explore whether emergent tremor can be reliably identified and distinguished from voluntary tapping during repetitive alternating finger tapping on a quantitative digitography (QDG) device.
- Another study published in npj Parkinson’s Disease explained how researchers at deCODE genetics have discovered rare genetic variants that are associated with a high risk of Parkinson’s. Findings suggest that the variants cause a loss of function of ITSN1 and that targeting CDC42 or ITSN1 (CDC42’s upstream regulator) could be a possible therapeutic approach for Parkinson’s.
- Researchers have discovered two proteins that act as regulators for mitophagy, the process cells use to recycle damaged mitochondria. (Mitophagy dysfunction has been linked to Parkinson’s.) The discovery, published in Nature Structural & Molecular Biology, opens a new avenue for researchers to boost mitophagy activity to promote mitochondrial and neuronal health.
- A large diffusion MRI study in Parkinson’s that analyzed data from 17 cohorts worldwide identified stage-specific profiles of white matter microstructural alterations.
- A four-year follow-up study published in the Annals of Neurology identified two “cognitive trajectories” for people with Parkinson’s and found that the development of an ”aggressive” cognitive decline in Parkinson’s is associated with increased slow-wave power density.
- Results from a study that investigated serum neurofilament light chain (NFL) in people newly diagnosed with Parkinson’s suggest that elevated serum NFL in early Parkinson’s is linked to more rapid cognitive and motor impairment.
- With the help of a tiny, transparent worm called Caenorhabditis elegans, researchers at Florida Atlantic University have identified new genes involved in dopamine signaling. In their study, published in the Journal of Neurochemistry, the team explains how the BBSome, a protein complex, plays a role in regulating the dopamine transporter and how further studies of BBSome proteins may lead to new treatment strategies for several neurological conditions.
- Findings from a study published in the Journal of Trace Elements in Medicine and Biology suggest that blood levels of selenium and its associated proteins may be a biomarker or risk factor for Parkinson’s.
- Researchers who used the two-sample Mendelian randomization method to investigate the links between 23 medications and the risk and progression of Parkinson’s found that thyroid preparations and calcium channel blockers may reduce the risk of Parkinson’s, and that salicylic acid and derivatives slow the progression of Parkinson’s-related motor symptoms.
- Inoviq shared findings from initial analytical and clinical validation studies that demonstrate the effectiveness of its NEURONET technology for isolation of brain-derived exosomes in Parkinson’s.
-
A national Swedish registry study on high-risk treatments and vulnerable patient groups regarding impulse control disorders in Parkinson’s disease.
-
Chronic intracranial narrowband recordings can accurately identify sleep in various movement disorders in findings from a new study.
- A qualitative study was published showing the limited access to medication for Parkinson’s disease in Kenya.
PARKINSON’S TREATMENTS
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Crexont (carbidopa/levodopa) extended-release capsules for the treatment of Parkinson’s. Developed by Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Crexont is a novel oral formulation of carbidopa/levodopa that combines both immediate-release granules and extended-release pellets. Amneal plans to launch the medication in September.
- Results from a small feasibility study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) showed that adaptive deep brain stimulation (aDBS)—a new therapy in which an implanted device is regulated by the body’s brain activity—can improve a person with Parkinson’s symptoms and overall quality of life. Compared to conventional DBS, the “self-adjusting brain pacemaker” was shown to be significantly more effective at controlling symptoms.
- BioVie announced that it has achieved alignment with the FDA on its upcoming SUNRISE-PD trial. The Phase 2 SUNRISE-PD trial will investigate bezisterim’s (NE3107) effects on motor and non-motor symptoms in approximately 60 people with Parkinson’s who have not begun medication for Parkinson’s. BioVie is conducting trial start-up activities with the hope of beginning participant screening in late 2024.
- A supplement to the Journal of Parkinson’s Disease highlights the potential of non-pharmacological interventions to improve care for people with Parkinson’s.
- Vimgreen Pharmaceuticals has concluded enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical trial of VG081821AC, a therapy aimed at treating early-to-mid stage Parkinson’s. The multicenter, 12-week, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind trial enrolled a total of 150 people with Parkinson’s and will assess the safety and efficacy of VG081821AC, an adenosine A2A receptor (A2AR) antagonist that also acts as an inverse A2AR agonist.
- Swiss company Magnes has received the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification as a Class IIa medical device for its NUSHU smart shoes, which perform gait analysis in real time and provide biofeedback to people with Parkinson’s that assists them as they walk. The certification means that the smart shoes are now available in both the EU and the US (where they recently received FDA clearance).
- A study published in Science Advances describes new technology developed by the Rice University lab of bioengineer Jerzy Szablowski that could be a game changer for brain-based gene therapy. Called “Recovery of Markers through InSonation,” or REMIS, the new noninvasive, ultrasound-based technique may allow experts to see “whether the gene therapeutic reaches the part of the brain it’s supposed to and works in the ways intended,” Szablowski says.
- A University of Kentucky Healthcare feature highlights how a team of physician-scientists and researchers are leading a first-of-its-kind clinical study to investigate DBS-Plus, which combines DBS with an experimental nerve-grafting procedure. In this approach, a neurosurgeon transplants nerve tissue taken from the person’s ankle into an area of their brain where neurons are dying. The study is investigating whether these grafted cells have the ability to release chemicals that can to “rejuvenate” dying dopamine-producing neurons.
- Gain Therapeutics shared positive topline results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of GT-02287, a novel GCase-targeting small molecule therapy for Parkinson’s. Based on these results, the company plans to begin a trial in people with Parkinson’s by late 2024, with the goal of demonstrating safety and tolerability of GT-02287 in people with Parkinson and to obtain proof of mechanism based on relevant biomarkers.
OTHER NEWS
- An NBC News feature took a deep dive into the ways David Leventhal, program director for Dance for PD with the Mark Morris Dance Group (and a longtime Davis Phinney Foundation friend and advisor), is taking action to help Black people with Parkinson’s access exercise programs. “In Parkinson’s, movement is medicine,” he said. “So if you’re not figuring out how to engage communities in movement, it’s basically like withholding medication.”
- A study published in npj Parkinson’s Disease offered valuable insights into Parkinson’s subtyping. The researchers believe subtyping “based on longitudinal sMRI…will help to better characterize [Parkinson’s] at a more individualized level.”
- Spectrum News 1 explained how a proposed Parkinson’s registry in New York could help advance Parkinson’s research, treatment options, and more.
- A mobility study led by Gonzaga University’s Department of Human Physiology in partnership with the University of Washington School of Medicine is investigating how people with Parkinson’s experience fatigue differently than people without Parkinson’s.
- Researchers have developed a standardized wDBS system specifically for use in small animal models of Parkinson’s. The team hopes the advancement will contribute to the standardization of translational DBS research, particularly in the study of circuitopathies.
- A retrospective study published in Neurology explored the multifaceted nature of self-reported quality of life in Parkinson’s. Findings showed that fluctuating motor and non-motor symptoms significantly impact quality of life and that independence, a positive outlook, and social engagement positively influence well-being.
- Researchers at the University of Florida and the Norman Fixel Institute for Neurological Diseases at UF Health published a study that explains how video assessment can help identify early signs of Parkinsonism by comparing a person’s left-side body movement to movement on the right side of their body.
- Following a three-month, international machine-learning contest led by scientists at Tel Aviv University, five new models have been developed for wearable sensors that monitor and measure freezing of gait (FOG) in people with Parkinson’s.
- A cohort study published in Neurology that involved 39,312 female participants found that, contrary to previous research, people with migraine were no more likely to develop Parkinson’s than those who did not have migraine.
LIVING WELL STORIES
- Mercury News highlights the ways table tennis can benefit people with Parkinson’s.
- Doug Redosh, a retired neurologist who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019, shares how climbing and community help him live well.
- Actor Ryan Reynolds, whose father lived with Parkinson’s, announced a new awareness campaign, “More to Parkinson’s,” in partnership with Acadia Pharmaceuticals.
- Turnto for Parkinson’s app released for all your Parkinson’s-lated news, tips and tricks, and more.
SURVEYS, CLINICAL TRIALS, AND VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
- The University College Cork, Ireland and My Moves Matter have launched a study investigating women’s experiences of living with Parkinson’s, including the relationship between of Parkinson’s symptoms, medications, and menstruation. This study is open to women with Parkinson’s who are still menstruating as well as those who are pregnant, perimeopausal, menopausal, or postmenopausal.
- Asklepios Biophamaceutical, Inc. plans a Phase 2 study, REGENERATE-PD, to evaluate a gene-therapy candidate called AAV2-GDNF.
- A 40-person, open label study will investigate a new treatment candidate to help with Parkinson’s dementia.
- Russell Sage College Doctor of Occupational Therapy candidate Emily Peters is conducting a survey as part of her research into development of Parkinson’s symptom management resources. Participating involves following a symptom management protocol for two weeks and completing a survey.
- Charco Neurotech is planning to expand availability of their CUE1 device; they are conducting a survey to evaluate market pricing. Over 3,000 people have used the CUE1, and nearly 90% of users experienced improvement in their Parkinson’s symptoms.
- University of Hawaii’s Digital Health Lab is recruiting participants for two trials assessing keyboard and mouse movements to determine whether these systems can help with Parkinson’s diagnosis and symptom monitoring.
- A team at The University of Calgary is using a new technology to sample and compare the microbiome of people with Parkinson’s to the microbiome of people without Parkinson’s.
- The University of British Columbia is exploring efficacy of the Mediterranean diet as an intervention for Parkinson’s.
- A study in London explores the effect of ballet dancing on motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s.
- Zydus Lifesciences received approval to begin a phase II trial of an NLRP3 inhibitor for people with Parkinson’s. NLRP3 inhibition is thought to work against neuroinflammation.
- Researchers in the UK and Australia began recruiting participants for a trial aiming to prevent people with REM sleep behavior disorder from developing Parkinson’s by reducing inflammation.
- Researchers in Sweden will begin recruiting participants for a trial of montelukast versafilm: a drug used to treat asthma and allergies. The research will explore whether montelukast has a neuroprotective effect.
- Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas is undertaking a study about the effects of Parkinson’s on family functioning.
- Researchers in Holland are enrolling participants in a trial evaluating the use of motivational smartphone apps to increase exercise program adherence.
- Inhibikase is recruiting participants for a phase 2 trial of a new c-Abl tyrosine kinase inhibitor. In a press release, Inhibikase says their research “has validated the critical role that c-Abl plays in the initiation and progression of Parkinson’s disease, as well as the potential of IkT-148009 as a promising new approach to disease modification.” This trial is among the first to utilize recently validated alpha-synuclein seed assay tests.
- The International Parkinson and Movement Disorders Society (MDS) is developing a new electronic diary (e-Diary): a digital solution for Parkinson’s. This e-Diary is intended to better characterize how the disease affects daily life. The MDS invites people to participate in a survey to help aid the design of this new tool.
- A new trial studying Gemfibrozil–a drug that decreases fat production in the liver–is set for a phase two clinical trial in people with Parkinson’s. This trial will enroll people between 40 and 75 years of age who have not begun taking medication for Parkinson’s.
- The Speech Accessibility Project (SAP) seeks volunteers for a research initiative aiming to make voice recognition technology more useful for people with diverse speech patterns. More information is available here and here. To determine your participation eligibility, visit the SAP registration page.
- A team of Dutch researchers created PregSpark, a registry for women with Parkinson’s who are pregnant or have recently given birth. The goal is to build an online international pregnancy and Parkinson’s registry. This registry will prospectively and uniformly collect data on the course and outcome of as many as possible pregnancies in women with Parkinson’s. The data will help women with Parkinson’s make informed decisions about pregnancy and improve the quality of care pregnant women with Parkinson’s receive. The PregSpark site is under construction.
- A phase 1b trial is recruiting volunteers for a study of a treatment aiming to influence inflammation.
- Researchers in Norway are investigating the efficacy of ambroxol in people with dementia with Lewy bodies.
- Researchers in the UK, in partnership with the Women’s Parkinson’s Project and MyMovesMatter invite participation in a survey about the experience of menopause for women with Parkinson’s.
- Another study of ambroxol is launching: The DUPARG study is recruiting participants in Groningen, Netherlands.
- A new trial examining the possible neuroprotective effect of exercise has been listed by the University of Nevada.
- University of Rochester Center for Health + Technology is undertaking a survey study to assess the ability of the Parkinson’s Disease-Health Index to measure patient-relevant changes in disease burden over the course of two years. Participants will complete surveys five times over two years and must be over 18, speak English, and have a self-reported or clinical diagnosis of Parkinson’s. More information is available here.
- Researchers at Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center are seeking participants for a study exploring the role of immune response in Parkinson’s. Participation is open to those with and without Parkinson’s and will involve donating blood, a questionnaire, a cognitive test, and a neurological examination. Click here to express interest in participating.
- Johns Hopkins University has announced a trial to evaluate whether levetiracetam can improve symptoms of Parkinson’s psychosis. The trial is not yet recruiting, but intends to begin by September. The trial design features a crossover assignment, meaning every participant will receive an active trial drug for their participation.
- The LUMA trial continues to recruit participants. This trial aims to assess the safety and efficacy of BIIB122 tablets in slowing the progression of early-stage Parkinson’s. This study has sites in the US, China, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and the UK.
- The ACTIVATE trial is recruiting participants for a phase 2 trial of BIA 28-6156 in people with GBA mutations. This 78-week trial has site locations in the US, Canada, and Europe.
- In Colorado, a study the Foundation is funding continues to recruit participants. The study explores low-load resistance training with blood flow restriction to help develop exercise interventions for improved quality of life for people with advanced Parkinson’s.
- Washington University School of Medicine is sponsoring a study aiming to enroll participants with idiopathic REM sleep behavior disorder, as well as healthy controls, in preparation for a trial of neuroprotective treatments against synucleinopathies.
- A study in South Carolina hopes to identify brain biomarkers to predict the risk of cognitive change following DBS surgery.
- A survey in Ireland seeks to understand the influence of Parkinson’s symptoms and other factors on quality of life.
- Another survey for those in Ireland seeks to understand how people access information about Parkinson’s.
- A trial sponsored by the University of Aberdeen in Scotland is recruiting participants for a study of the effects of constipation and changes in the microbiota in Parkinson’s.
- Staying Connected through Communication Study: The University of Washington SPEAC Lab invites individuals living with Parkinson’s to answer survey questions about their communication experiences. This is an online survey study that will take about 30-45 minutes. (Paper surveys are also available.) People with Parkinson’s and their family/friends/coworkers will complete SEPARATE surveys, and data are not shared between participants. This study is open to anyone in the US. Participants will be mailed a $25 check upon survey completion.
- PreActive PD Study: This study, available for both English and Spanish speakers, implements an occupational-therapist-delivered physical activity behavior change coaching intervention in people with early-stage Parkinson’s. The study is based upon a recent single-arm cohort feasibility study (Pre-Activate PD/HD) that evaluated acceptability, implementation, and resulting effect estimates of the Pre-Activate PD intervention in 13 participants. The intervention provides one-on-one coaching sessions from an occupational therapist to individuals newly diagnosed with Parkinson’s. The individualized structured support in the sessions is aimed at facilitating and optimizing exercise uptake as part of an effective self-management program.
- Gamma Wave Trial: Sponsored by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), this trial investigates the efficacy of a non-invasive method of neuromodulation called Gamma Entrainment Using Sensory Stimulation (GENUS) for managing Parkinson’s motor symptoms. GENUS is administered via light, sound, and tactile stimulation devices and has been tested on cognitively normal individuals and individuals with mild Alzheimer’s; the device was found to be safe for use and effective for entrainment in both populations.
- Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) and Exercise Study at Barrow Neurological Institute: This study aims to help researchers learn more about how aerobic exercise affects symptoms of Parkinson’s and the quality of life in people who have DBS. They will also look at brain wave activity using the Medtronic Percept DBS device to better understand what changes in the brain might be caused by exercise and how that affects Parkinson’s symptoms. Phoenix-area residents reach out to Markey if interested.
- Colorado Oral Strengthening Device: The University of Colorado Denver is looking for adults with Parkinson’s to participate in a study exploring how a novel low-technology device can increase tongue strength comparable to standard-of-care exercise using tongue depressors but with the kinematics and simple biofeedback of existing high-cost devices. Research has shown that tongue resistance exercises paired with biofeedback result in improved tongue strength to support chewing, control of food and liquid in the mouth, and propulsion of material for a swallow.
- PD GENEration: The Parkinson’s Foundation announces a major expansion of its national study to make genetic testing and counseling more available for people with Parkinson’s. The study (NCT04057794) hopes to enroll 15,000 people in all 50 US states, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic. For questions about enrollment, email [email protected]. Know someone who speaks Spanish and wants to learn more and maybe participate in the study? Share this link.
- Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative: In an expanded study, the Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI) is currently working to enroll up to 100,000 people with and without Parkinson’s. The study team is especially seeking to enroll people diagnosed with Parkinson’s in the past two years and who are not yet on treatment, as well as people 60 and older who aren’t living with Parkinson’s but have a risk factor for it (such as a close relative with Parkinson’s, a known Parkinson’s-associated mutation, and/or REM sleep behavior disorder). The observational study is also enrolling people with no known connection to Parkinson’s to serve as a control group.
- TOPAZ (Trial of Parkinson’s and Zoledronic Acid): Caroline Tanner, MD, PhD, is recruiting participants for a new remote clinical trial led by a team of Parkinson’s experts at UCSF in partnership with researchers from across the country. The study aims to help people with Parkinson’s or parkinsonism maintain their independence by reducing the risk of hip fractures. The study will test if zoledronate, an FDA-approved medication for osteoporosis, can prevent fractures in people with Parkinson’s–whether or not they have osteoporosis. To learn more, visit the study website at TOPAZstudy.org, email [email protected], or call (415) 317-5748.
- A PD Avengers research group is undertaking a new project called Sparks of Experience, designed to be more systematic about collecting and considering the experiences and ideas that come from the curious minds of people living with Parkinson’s. “In the past, these sometimes quirky ideas inspired by lived experience have turned into significant new directions for research. It could be said we are trying to capture serendipity,” the team says. To learn more and get involved, see the flyer here.
- Game-Based Exercise Project: Researchers at the University of Auckland are investigating how games can be used as potential rehabilitation systems. This project aims to develop suitable game-based exercise experiences to help people living with Parkinson’s. If you are 45 or older, living with a chronic condition such as Parkinson’s, and/or are experiencing age-related health conditions, you are invited to participate in a survey that will help the researchers to understand the community’s interest in games and gameplay in the context of exercise and rehabilitation. To learn more and take the 15-minute survey, see the flyer here.
- SPARX3 – A Phase 3 Clinical Trial about Exercise and Parkinson’s: This research team is currently seeking volunteers to participate in a clinical trial about the effects of aerobic exercise on people with Parkinson’s. Learn more and see if you qualify here. For more details, contact Katherine Balfany at [email protected].
- The University of Oulu and collaborators from Aalborg University, Fraunhofer University, the University of Manchester, the University of Glasgow, the University of Lisbon, and the University of Melbourne are conducting a survey for people with Parkinson’s and care partners about self-care. Complete the survey here to share your self-care strategies and techniques. You can also review ideas submitted by others and add them to your own self-care toolbox.
