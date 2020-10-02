[Webinar] PARKINSON’S MEDICATION MANAGEMENT FOR MOTOR SYMPTOMS

While levodopa has been the gold standard for treating Parkinson’s symptoms for 50 years, medication options continue to evolve. Deciding on the best course of treatment for you depends on your specific symptoms, as well as their intensity.

During this 60-minute webinar on Wednesday, October 7, at 2 pm MDT, Dr. Aaron Haug will discuss:

The three main types of medications used to treat the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s

Common misconceptions about levodopa

Strategies for choosing initial medication

Medication boosters

Side effects of the most common medications that treat motor symptoms

Recent developments in treatment options

Register for the webinar here. If you can’t make it live, be sure to register anyway because we will send ALL of those who register a recording of it once it’s available.

If you have questions you’d like us to answer live on the webinar, please email them to blog@dpf.org.

YOUR INSTRUCTOR: