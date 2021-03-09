WEBINAR: HEALTH DISPARITIES AND PARKINSON’S: UNDERSTANDING THE ROLE OF TRUST

Racial differences in Parkinson’s treatment and mortality exist. When it comes to addressing these disparities, the concept of trust comes up in nearly every conversation. But what do we really mean when we talk about trust? In this conversation, Dr. Altaf Saadi and Dr. Consuelo H. Wilkins will examine the concept of trust, what we mean when we talk about trust, and how trust is necessary to address health disparities. A few of the questions our panelists will answer include:

During this webinar on Tuesday, April 6, at 1 pm MDT, with Altaf Saadi, MD, MSC, and Consuelo H. Wilkins, MD, MSCI, will discuss:

What do we mean when we talk about trust?

How can trust be built?

What causes trust to break down?

How can we measure trust?

How can communities use existing, trusted relationships to address health disparities?

How can health care providers and health care institutions be more trustworthy?

Register for the webinar here.

If you have questions you’d like us to answer live on the webinar, please email them to blog@dpf.org.