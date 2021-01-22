Join Us for The Victory Summit® Virtual Event : Newly Diagnosed (February 20, 2021)

Registration is open for our first The Victory Summit® Virtual Event of 2021, designed especially for people newly diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Hearing the words, “You have Parkinson’s,” is life changing. For some, a Parkinson’s diagnosis may mark the end of a long and frustrating search to explain a collection of different and seemingly disconnected symptoms. For others, a Parkinson’s diagnosis is a complete shock, filled with feelings of disbelief and despair. For everyone, a Parkinson’s diagnosis brings a new and unexpected journey.

Parkinson’s is not life-threatening, but it is progressive. This means that symptoms and effects of Parkinson’s will change and get worse over time. Parkinson’s is also very complex and can affect almost every part of the body, ranging from how you move to how you feel to how you think and process. When you are first diagnosed, the sheer amount of information and the uniqueness of each person’s experience of Parkinson’s can be incredibly overwhelming.

During this event, you will hear from and interact with movement disorder specialists, neuropsychologists, physical therapists, and people living with Parkinson’s about how to not only understand more about Parkinson’s but about how to live well and thrive with it. View the event agenda to learn more about sessions and speakers.

If you would like to receive a Davis Phinney Foundation program bag (which is different than our packet with sponsors materials, which will be sent separately), please register soon; the first 500 registrants to request a program bag will be sent one before the event. All registrants will receive a link to the digital program book and agenda for the event, as well as a thank-you bag with materials from our sponsors.

Register for The Victory Summit® Virtual Event : Newly Diagnosed

THE VICTORY SUMMIT® VIRTUAL EVENT SERIES

The Victory Summit is going virtual to reach more people than ever before with information and inspiration to live well today. Each event will focus on unique information for your unique Parkinson’s journey. Learn about all five 2021 The Victory Summit virtual events here, and sign up to be notified when registration opens for the other events in the series.