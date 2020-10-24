[Video] YOPD Council: Disability, Insurance, and Parkinson’s

YOPD October 24, 2020
Should you or shouldn’t you apply for disability? Short-term or long-term? Do you even have a choice? Applying and receiving disability benefits can be a complicated, confusing, and highly frustrating process. As can figuring out insurance, Medicare, and everything else that involves navigating the healthcare system. Luckily our YOPD Council has a lot to offer on these topics. During this session, the members of our Council discussed:

  • Long- and short-term disability
  • Social security disability
  • How to know what does and doesn’t qualify someone for disability
  • Long-term care coverage
  • Coverage for care partner assistance
  • Which experts to seek out
  • And much more

You can watch the video below.

You can listen to the audio here.

SHOW NOTES

  • Each state has different laws regarding disability insurance; so, it’s important to work with someone such as a healthcare-specific legal and/or financial advisor who knows the specifics for your state
  • Many community colleges offer courses in disability insurance and how to navigate the healthcare system for free or at a low cost. In addition, some employers offer retirement classes or can assign you a caseworker to help you navigate disability insurance policies at your workplace
  • You can find attorneys who specialize in your state’s disability insurance policies by visiting the American Bar Association website
  • Bridge insurance offered through the Affordable Care Act may help you maintain medical coverage if you are in between jobs
  • Some people living with YOPD have opened trusts to help with their long-term estate planning
  • People in your Parkinson’s support group may be able to offer helpful advice about your state’s disability insurance process
  • Many people with YOPD are turned down for social security disability insurance the first time they apply. Remember to advocate for yourself and explain your symptoms clearly to medical providers who can advocate on your behalf

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Insurance for People with Parkinson’s 

Does Parkinson’s Disease Qualify for Disability Benefits

Can I Get Disability Benefits Now That I Have Parkinson’s?

Insurance & Parkinson’s Disease

Financial Planning for Parkinson’s Disease

Government Insurance Programs

WANT more advice from the yopd council?

You can register for the entire YOPD Council series here. We meet on the third Thursday of every month to discuss the unique challenges of living with YOPD.

