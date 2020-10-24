[Video] YOPD Council: Disability, Insurance, and Parkinson’s

Should you or shouldn’t you apply for disability? Short-term or long-term? Do you even have a choice? Applying and receiving disability benefits can be a complicated, confusing, and highly frustrating process. As can figuring out insurance, Medicare, and everything else that involves navigating the healthcare system. Luckily our YOPD Council has a lot to offer on these topics. During this session, the members of our Council discussed:

Long- and short-term disability

Social security disability

How to know what does and doesn’t qualify someone for disability

Long-term care coverage

Coverage for care partner assistance

Which experts to seek out

And much more

You can watch the video below.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

You can listen to the audio here.

SHOW NOTES

Each state has different laws regarding disability insurance; so, it’s important to work with someone such as a healthcare-specific legal and/or financial advisor who knows the specifics for your state

Many community colleges offer courses in disability insurance and how to navigate the healthcare system for free or at a low cost. In addition, some employers offer retirement classes or can assign you a caseworker to help you navigate disability insurance policies at your workplace

You can find attorneys who specialize in your state’s disability insurance policies by visiting the American Bar Association website

Bridge insurance offered through the Affordable Care Act may help you maintain medical coverage if you are in between jobs

Some people living with YOPD have opened trusts to help with their long-term estate planning

People in your Parkinson’s support group may be able to offer helpful advice about your state’s disability insurance process

Many people with YOPD are turned down for social security disability insurance the first time they apply. Remember to advocate for yourself and explain your symptoms clearly to medical providers who can advocate on your behalf

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Insurance for People with Parkinson’s

Does Parkinson’s Disease Qualify for Disability Benefits

Can I Get Disability Benefits Now That I Have Parkinson’s?

Insurance & Parkinson’s Disease

Financial Planning for Parkinson’s Disease

Government Insurance Programs

WANT more advice from the yopd council?

You can register for the entire YOPD Council series here. We meet on the third Thursday of every month to discuss the unique challenges of living with YOPD.