The Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered: Question Submission Form

In season two of The Parkinson's Podcast Unfiltered, hosts Heather Kennedy and Kat Hill are switching it up. They're donning their Ann Landers and Dear Abby hats and will be featuring stories and questions they receive from YOU.

They will do their best to address all the questions they receive, but note that they may not be able to get to all the questions they get each week. Also, note that Heather and Kat will share their unfiltered perspectives, but these perspectives will not include medical advice.

Please submit your question or share a story about which you'd like to hear their thoughts.