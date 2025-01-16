Tai Chi Helps with Parkinson’s Balance and Gait Challenges

In late 2024, a research article compared how three types of exercise help people with Parkinson’s with their functional movements, including balance and walking. The authors evaluated 12 studies involving people with Parkinson’s who practiced Tai Chi, Yoga, and/or resistance training, and they found that all three types of exercise were helpful, but that Tai Chi had the most significant positive impact on balance and gait for people with Parkinson’s. Tai Chi had positive impacts on other motor functions.

WHAT IS TAI CHI

Tai Chi involves structured sequences and patterns of fluid movements and postures—also called “forms”—that are held for varying lengths of time. It emphasizes balance, coordination, and body awareness, while also integrating mental attention and relaxation techniques. It combines elements of traditional Chinese medicine with martial arts conditioning and philosophy.

There are five primary styles of Tai Chi, some of which are very dynamic and place more emphasis on the martial arts element. Chen and Sun style Tai Chi are often considered some of the more martial arts focused styles. Yang and Wu style Tai Chi practices are often considered slower more graceful and flowing movements.

Tai Chi also has a meditative element. Peter Wayne, a Harvard-based researcher, who we have featured in other content about Tai Chi, describes Tai Chi as “meditation on wheels.”

To see a Tai Chi practice in action, you can watch a session featuring a longtime friend of the Davis Phinney Foundation, physical therapist, Dr. Mike Braitsch. There are many other examples available online, including this one, which describes some basic forms, and this five-minute introductory example.

WHAT DID the research FIND?

Key findings of the 2024 analysis include that:

Initial impact of Tai Chi may be less significant than impacts resulting from longer term engagement over multiple months

Tai Chi positively impacted walking ability, in part by improving stride length and multiple elements of posture

Tai Chi improved some elements of visual function, which correlated with improvements in balance

Tai Chi improved some measures of metabolic processes.

Engaging in Tai Chi four times per week for 50-60 minutes each time was most effective at improving balance, but engaging two or three times per week also resulted in improvements.

This is far from the first study highlighting the benefits of Tai Chi. Other links appear below, in the “additional resources” section, but one highlight is a study from 2023, which reported that long-term Tai Chi training “reduced the annual changes…in the Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale and delayed the need for increasing [Parkinson’s] therapies.”

It’s important to note that the researchers found benefits from yoga and resistance training as well. For example, the research suggests that yoga can help with gait, but that impact tends to be less significant than Tai Chi. The researchers also found that, in addition to improving strength and overall physical function, resistance training resulted in improvements to motor agility.

HOW TO GET STARTED WITH TAI CHI

People have been practicing Tai Chi for centuries, and it has a significant cultural history. Because of this long and significant heritage, Tai Chi may seem unapproachable, but millions of people practice tai chi, including many people with Parkinson’s.

While you could go very deep into learning about Tai Chi’s history—and this, on it’s own, might be good for your cognitive health—don’t worry if you just want to get some exercise! There’s no need to dive deep into the details of Tai Chi’s culture and history: most Tai Chi instructors will be able to help you find a class or teacher who can guide you to the type of experience that most appeals to you.

FINDING A CLASS

Because of the increasing evidence that Tai Chi conveys significant health benefits, gyms in many areas offer classes. If your local gyms don’t offer Tai Chi, you could call local martial arts studios. Even if they don’t offer classes, they may know who you could contact. Of course, you can also try an online search for Tai Chi classes in your area.

Another great way to connect with a Tai Chi instructor is to ask local physical therapy offices. Not every office will know where to direct you, but it is likely that a physical therapist in your area will know where you can find a class.

AFTER YOU FIND A CLASS

Once you find where classes are held and who leads them, it’s a good idea to call the instructor or facility before your first class so you can describe your circumstances and what you’re looking for. This way, they can help recommend the class that would be most aligned with your interests.

Calling ahead also gives you the opportunity to ask other questions about class, like what you should bring to class and what clothes you should wear. But don’t worry too much about this: people of all ages and from all over the world practice Tai Chi. In introductory classes, you will likely be fine no matter what you wear, although generally clothes that don’t limit your flexibility are preferred. Think stretchy sweatpants more than jeans. Tai Chi is about flowing motions, so try to wear clothes that let you move freely.

TAI CHI IS A WHOLE PERSON ACTIVITY FOR LIVING WELL TODAY

There is a large amount of research showing positive impacts of Tai Chi for people with Parkinson’s, and we link to some examples below, but two of the most important benefits are that Tai Chi can benefit your cognitive ability, and it gives you an opportunity to be social in new ways.

Tai Chi’s cognitive benefits revolve around the fact that when you practice Tai Chi, you will move through fluidly through sequences, so you are continually engaging in dual task exercises as you move through the forms. Moreover, Tai Chi’s rich history will give you a lot to think and learn about, and learning new things can help maintain and improve your cognitive function.

Tai Chi’s social benefits include that when you practice Tai Chi you are joining a community of millions around the world who find deep meaning in the centuries-old tradition. Tai Chi also gives you the opportunity to participate in a group activity with others in your local area. In fact, one great element of Tai Chi is that care partners and people with Parkinson’s can enjoy participation in classes together.

You probably know that we LOVE cycling at the Davis Phinney Foundation, but it’d be hard to find an exercise practice with more research and evidence of benefits for people with Parkinson’s than Tai Chi. Give it a try today by following along with a session on our YouTube channel, or call your local gyms to find a class in your area today!

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

The Impact of Tai Chi and Qigong Mind-Body Exercises on Motor and Non-Motor Function and Quality of Life in Parkinson’s

Tai Chi and Postural Stability in People with Parkinson’s

Tai Chi May Curb Parkinson’s Symptoms and Complications for Several Years

The Impact of Tai Chi on Motor Function, Balance, and Quality of Life in Parkinson’s