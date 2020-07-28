Get Your Gear in Our Team DPF Store

0
Team DPF July 28, 2020
TDPF store blog header

Looking to stock up on some awesome Team DPF swag or get your hands on a coveted Team DPF jersey? Show your support now with proceeds benefiting the Davis Phinney Foundation. Shop our store between now and August 5 here.

Every Victory Counts - Davis Phinney Foundation
Davis Phinney celebrates every victory.

Looking for a Reason to Don Your New Team DPF Gear?

If you’re not yet part of Team DPF, but you’d like to join us in raising money to help people live well with Parkinson’s today, it’s not too late to register for the Every Victory Counts Challenge that’s happening during the entire month of July. You still have four days to set a goal for minutes or miles and get them in under the wire!

