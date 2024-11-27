[PODCAST] The Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered: What’s Working

In this episode of The Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered, as we approach the end 2024, Heather and Kat share some of the things that have been going well for them.

Topics discussed include meditation, being intentional about scheduling, evaluating core values, and being direct when communicating about plans with friends and family.

This episode is the last episode of The Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered for 2024, but we’re working on exciting plans for next year–including episodes featuring exciting guests. Stay tuned!

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE

This podcast is also available on YouTube.

