[PODCAST] The Parkinson’s Podcast Unfiltered: Uncertainty

How well will your next dose of carbidopa/levodopa work? Will you make it to the bathroom in time? Do you even have Parkinson’s? Are you a good candidate for deep brain stimulation? What will your progression be like? These are just a few of the many ways Parkinson’s introduces uncertainty into a person’s life.

In this episode, Heather and Kat talk about how they’ve learned to navigate the uncertainty of Parkinson’s. One point of reference mentioned in the episode is Pema Chödöran’s book Comfortable with Uncertainty.

