[PODCAST] The Parkinson’s Podcast: Exercise, Cognition, and Mood, with Dr. Bloem

Inspiration Living Well The Parkinson's Podcast November 21, 2024
Cognition, Mood, and Exercise Podcast

In this episode, which was recorded at one of our online events, Dr. Bastiaan Bloem shares his perspective on the relationship between exercise, mood, and cognition.

Since our founding in 2004, the Davis Phinney Foundation has championed exercise as an intervention for living well with Parkinson's. Each year since then, more and more evidence has stacked up supporting the benefits of exercise. For example, researchers published results of a study this year which found imaging evidence that high intensity exercise may reverse neurodegeneration associated with Parkinson's.

The ways exercise may help you address cognitive and mood-related impacts of Parkinson's are not certain, but research clearly shows that exercise can improve sleep quality. This is useful on it's own, and poor sleep quality is known to negatively impact cognition and mood, so this may be one of the ways exercise helps.

Listen to the episode below or on our YouTube channel.

 

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE

 

