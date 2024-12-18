[PODCAST] Developments in Parkinson’s Diagnosis: Background and Challenges (Part 1)

In this episode of The Parkinson’s Podcast, Dr. Arash Fazl, a movement disorder specialist in Washington state, breaks down the complexities of Parkinson's diagnosis. Dr. Fazl shares his perspective about why the journey to a diagnosis is often long and challenging.

This is part one of a two-part series on Parkinson’s diagnosis. In the next episode, Dr. Fazl will explore emerging diagnostic advancements. Stay tuned for more insights!

This two-part series is sponsored by CND Life sciences, home of the Syn-One Test—the first commercially available skin-based test to help clinicians diagnose Parkinson’s and related disorders.

