[PODCAST] Developments in Parkinson’s Diagnosis: New Tests, Alpha-Synuclein, and Looking Forward (Part 2)

Inspiration Living Well The Parkinson's Podcast December 26, 2024
Dr Fazl P2 Thumbnail WP(950 x 540 px)

In this episode, Dr. Arash Fazl discusses the role of the protein alpha-synuclein in Parkinson’s and how this protein is involved in new diagnostic tests for Parkinson’s. Dr. Fazl also shares how these new tests may contribute to additional exciting developments in the future.

This is part two of a two-part series about Parkinson’s diagnosis. In the first episode, Dr. Fazl described the challenges involved in diagnosing Parkinson’s. This episode picks up in the middle of our conversation with Dr. Fazl, right where we ended the first episode.

This two-part series is sponsored by CND Life sciences, home of the Syn-One Test—the first commercially available skin-based test to help clinicians diagnose Parkinson’s and related disorders.

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE

This podcast is also available on YouTube.

