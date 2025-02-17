Notes from the Care Partner Meetup: February 2025

MEETUP NOTES

The Power of Staying in the Moment

We began our session with a simple communal breathing exercise, reminding ourselves of our power to down-regulate and settle our own anxieties. In the whirlwind of caregiving, even the smallest moments of presence can bring calm and clarity. One panelist shared how small gestures—a quiet morning together, a hand on the shoulder, or even a shared glance—can serve as anchors in an ever-changing landscape.

At the start of the meetup, we also asked our listeners to participate in a brief poll which pointed to the diversity both in current emotional state (from feeling happy to feeling exhausted) and also a diversity in the number of years they have been care partners (from newly diagnosed to more than 10 years).

Connie reminded everyone that Parkinson’s is confounding for care partners because it is so different for each person. Being aware of that helps us to resist comparing to others but also helps us to learn from each other. “Sometimes, all we need to do is focus on the next step instead of the whole journey,” she said.

Gail added that it is important to take it day by day and not “write your own novel to the end because you might have a totally surprising ending.” She also advised not stressing over what you can’t control.

Navigating the Impact of Cognitive Decline and Isolation

A major theme of this month’s meetup was the emotional toll of cognitive decline. Many listeners expressed the pain of watching their loved ones struggle with memory, executive function, and communication.

“The hardest part,” one participant shared, “is missing the person they used to be while still loving the person they are.” This sentiment resonated deeply, as many attendees reflected on the shifting nature of their relationships.

Connie emphasized the importance of acknowledging this loss while also seeking moments of connection in new ways. Building a support system was emphasized as essential both within the Parkinson’s Disease community and outside of it. Some have found solace in connecting with other care partners, while others rely on close friendships to help navigate the complexities of caregiving. As one care partner noted, “Speaking to someone who understands this experience firsthand has been a game-changer.”

Pat echoed this and shared how vital it is to find community. “We can’t do this alone. Finding people who get it—who see you and understand your struggles—makes all the difference,” he said.

Zeroing in on a specific concern, a member of the audience asked what to do about her partner who kept leaving the stove on and cited his lack of ability to smell as a problem when food began to burn on the stove. Other listeners weighed in with tactics, including switching to an electric stove, purchasing a device to monitor how long the stove has been on, or utilizing a camera to monitor the kitchen remotely when the care partner is away from home.

We also reminded ourselves to keep a fire extinguisher or fire blanket handy and to regularly test smoke alarms. A brief online search found many tools to help monitor if the stove is left on, and our 2024 Live Well Today webinar with occupational therapist Carol Chiang featured some recommendations about this topic, as well.

Gail said she puts sticky notes on her door to remind herself to be sure everything is switched off because it’s not just those with Parkinson’s who can be forgetful as we age. We acknowledge this can be hard if you are caring for an elderly parent where the roles are shifting and they are losing control and authority but it’s important to create a safe environment no matter the dynamic.

Responding to Well-Meaning Advice

Many care partners expressed that they have difficulty with unsolicited advice from well-intentioned friends and family members. From dietary recommendations to alternative treatments, the influx of suggestions can sometimes feel overwhelming.

One strategy shared was maintaining a simple but firm response: “We appreciate your concern, and we are working closely with our medical team to make the best decisions for our situation.” Another attendee added, “Sometimes, just saying, ‘Thanks for thinking of us,’ is the best way to move on.”

While most advice comes from a place of care, setting boundaries can help protect emotional energy while preserving relationships. Keeping close family and friends in the loop by email or phone calls can also help to keep your inner circle informed.

The Balance Between Support and Independence

A recurring theme was the delicate balance between providing care and allowing independence—both for the person with Parkinson’s and the care partner. Many attendees spoke of the guilt associated with taking time for themselves, while others struggled with determining how much assistance to offer. On said she brought help in early and had earmarked their retirement account to help pay for those services.

One member of the audience shared, “My husband’s cognitive test showed mild impairment, and now I find myself overanalyzing everything. I want to help, but I also don’t want to take away his autonomy.” Another reflected, “It’s challenging when caregiving consumes so much of your identity.”

Gail added, “It’s okay to step back sometimes. We think we have to do it all, but giving our person the space to be independent—however that looks for them—is just as important.”

Suggestions for navigating this balance included:

Encouraging independent tasks in a safe environment where possible to maintain dignity and self-sufficiency

Carving out dedicated time for social interactions, exercise, and other activities that make you happy

Asking for specific help from friends and family rather than general offers of support.

Audience Questions and Insights

Our audience brought thoughtful questions to the discussion, including questions about:

How to manage conversations when a loved one struggles with response and engagement

Encouraging early intervention, such as occupational and physical therapy or finding respite care, before reaching a crisis point

Finding ways to sustain social connections while managing caregiving responsibilities.

The panelists offered their thoughts about each of these topics, reinforcing the importance of adaptability, patience, and building a strong network of support while acknowledging it is lonely as you start to feel the loss of the partner you once had. Pat shared that, in his experience, breaking things down into smaller, more manageable decisions can help both care partners and those living with Parkinson’s feel more in control.

One care partner shared a simple, but profound, practice: “We try to find three things we’re grateful for each day—even if one of them is just coffee.” Gratitude, even in difficult moments, can serve as a powerful anchor.

Others said they pray together each night, play games together, and hug at least once a day to maintain connection. Connie said she and Davis like to read poetry out loud. Lean into what you enjoy doing even in the smallest way to help you reinforce your connection outside of the care partner role.

WE ARE HERE FOR YOU

This month’s session reinforced that no one walks this path alone. While caregiving can be daunting, there is resilience in community, in shared wisdom, and in the small daily victories that bring light to challenging days.

As always, we encourage you to stay connected, reach out for support, and prioritize your own well-being alongside the care you provide.