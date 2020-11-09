New to Our Website? Start Here

Getting a Parkinson’s diagnosis can be overwhelming enough as it is. The last thing we want is for you to go looking for information and be unable to find it. That’s why we put this post together. It’s sort of a Table of Contents designed to get you started with our “best of” lists on Parkinson’s topics.
If you’ve dug in, but you still can’t find what you’re looking for, be sure to use the Search Bar in the upper right-hand corner of this page.
Newly Diagnosed
A Primer on Parkinson’s for the Newly Diagnosed
Parkinson’s 101: A Video for the Newly Diagnosed
I Have Parkinson’s and am Experiencing X. Who Should I See?
You’ve Been Diagnosed with Parkinson’s: Now What?
The Difference between Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease and Alzheimer’s Disease
3 Ways to Live Well with Parkinson’s Right Now with Connie and Davis
Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease (YOPD)
Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease Panel
Motor Symptoms
What are the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s?
Parkinson’s Medication Management for Motor Symptoms
Q&A Session: Parkinson’s Medication Management for Motor Symptoms
The What, When, Why & How to Treating Parkinson’s Dyskinesia
Rigidity and Parkinson’s: What It Is and How to Treat It
Non-Motor Symptoms
What Are the Non-Motor Symptoms of Parkinson’s?
Not Just the Shakes: Managing the Non-Motor Symptoms of Parkinson’s
Cognition and Mood and How to Deal with Them
Depression & Anxiety in Parkinson’s and How to Manage Them
Cognition, Depression & Anxiety and How to Deal with Them
A Primer on Sleep and Parkinson’s
Sleepiness and Fatigue in Parkinson’s and What to Do About It
Living Well with REM Sleep Behavior Disorder
How Do I Address Constipation with Parkinson’s?
Tips for Alleviating Bowel and Urinary Dysfunction in Parkinson’s
Exercise
Living well with Parkinson’s Through Dance and Movement
Parkinson’s and Physical Therapy Panel
6 Things a Parkinson’s Physical Therapist Can Help You Improve
What You Need to Know about Cycling and Parkinson’s
How to Increase Exercise Sustainment While Living with Parkinson’s
Cycling and Parkinson’s: What We Know (and are learning) So Far
Mental Health and Well Being
Parkinson’s and the Good Life with Dr. Laurie Santos
The Upside of Negative Emotions in Coping with Parkinson’s
How to Build Resiliency and Live Well with Parkinson’s
How to Reduce Isolation While Living with Parkinson’s
A Parkinson’s Journey: The Art of Mindful Pivoting
Moments of Victory®
We have more than 60 stories about people who are living well with Parkinson’s. If you’re looking for inspiration, this is a great place to start.
Nutrition
The Most Important Fact to Know about Parkinson’s Nutrition
The 17 Most Commonly Asked Questions about Nutrition and Parkinson’s
How to Experiment with Nutrition While Living Well with Parkinson’s
Parkinson’s Nutrition for Living Well Today with Dr. John Duda
Treatments
Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Panel for Parkinson’s
People with Parkinson’s Share their DBS (Deep Brain Stimulation) Stories
The Benefits of Duopa™ for People with Parkinson’s
A Resource Guide of 19 Complementary Therapies for People with Parkinson’s
Care Partners
Being a Care Partner for a Person with Parkinson’s – Connie Carpenter Phinney
The Parkinson’s Care Partner’s Digital Toolbox
The Happy Heart: Cultivating Optimism, Happiness, and Ease
How to Stay Healthy and Avoid Burnout as a Parkinson’s Care Partner
Parkinson’s Care Partners: 9 Ways to Get the Care You Need
Advice for Parkinson’s Care Partners