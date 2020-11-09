New to Our Website? Start Here

Living Well November 9, 2020
Start Here for Parkinson's Information - Davis Phinney Foundation

Getting a Parkinson’s diagnosis can be overwhelming enough as it is. The last thing we want is for you to go looking for information and be unable to find it. That’s why we put this post together. It’s sort of a Table of Contents designed to get you started with our “best of” lists on Parkinson’s topics.



Newly Diagnosed

A Primer on Parkinson’s for the Newly Diagnosed 

Parkinson’s 101: A Video for the Newly Diagnosed

I Have Parkinson’s and am Experiencing X. Who Should I See?

You’ve Been Diagnosed with Parkinson’s: Now What?

Parkinson’s vs. Parkinsonism 

The Difference between Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinson’s Disease and Alzheimer’s Disease 

3 Ways to Live Well with Parkinson’s Right Now with Connie and Davis 

Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease (YOPD)

A Primer on YOPD

Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease Panel 

YOPD Council Webinar Series

Motor Symptoms

What are the motor symptoms of Parkinson’s?

Parkinson’s Medication Management for Motor Symptoms

Q&A Session: Parkinson’s Medication Management for Motor Symptoms

The What, When, Why & How to Treating Parkinson’s Dyskinesia

Rigidity and Parkinson’s: What It Is and How to Treat It

Non-Motor Symptoms

What Are the Non-Motor Symptoms of Parkinson’s? 

Not Just the Shakes: Managing the Non-Motor Symptoms of Parkinson’s

Cognition and Mood and How to Deal with Them

Depression & Anxiety in Parkinson’s and How to Manage Them 

Cognition, Depression & Anxiety and How to Deal with Them

Pain and Parkinson’s 

A Primer on Sleep and Parkinson’s

Sleepiness and Fatigue in Parkinson’s and What to Do About It

Living Well with REM Sleep Behavior Disorder

Sleep and Parkinson’s 

How Do I Address Constipation with Parkinson’s?

Tips for Alleviating Bowel and Urinary Dysfunction in Parkinson’s

Exercise

Living well with Parkinson’s Through Dance and Movement

Parkinson’s and Physical Therapy Panel

6 Things a Parkinson’s Physical Therapist Can Help You Improve

What You Need to Know about Cycling and Parkinson’s

How to Increase Exercise Sustainment While Living with Parkinson’s

Cycling and Parkinson’s: What We Know (and are learning) So Far

Mental Health and Well Being

Parkinson’s and the Good Life with Dr. Laurie Santos

Positivity Extends Life

The Upside of Negative Emotions in Coping with Parkinson’s

How to Build Resiliency and Live Well with Parkinson’s

How to Reduce Isolation While Living with Parkinson’s

A Parkinson’s Journey: The Art of Mindful Pivoting

Moments of Victory®

We have more than 60 stories about people who are living well with Parkinson’s. If you’re looking for inspiration, this is a great place to start.

Nutrition

The Most Important Fact to Know about Parkinson’s Nutrition

The 17 Most Commonly Asked Questions about Nutrition and Parkinson’s

How to Experiment with Nutrition While Living Well with Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s Nutrition for Living Well Today with Dr. John Duda

Treatments

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Panel for Parkinson’s 

People with Parkinson’s Share their DBS (Deep Brain Stimulation) Stories 

The Benefits of Duopa™ for People with Parkinson’s

A Resource Guide of 19 Complementary Therapies for People with Parkinson’s

Care Partners

Being a Care Partner for a Person with Parkinson’s – Connie Carpenter Phinney 

The Parkinson’s Care Partner’s Digital Toolbox 

The Happy Heart: Cultivating Optimism, Happiness, and Ease 

How to Stay Healthy and Avoid Burnout as a Parkinson’s Care Partner 

Parkinson’s Care Partners: 9 Ways to Get the Care You Need 

Advice for Parkinson’s Care Partners  

The Parkinson’s Care Partner Rulebook 

