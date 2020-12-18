Mark Your Calendars – YOPD Women Coming Soon

Women diagnosed with Young-Onset Parkinson’s Disease (YOPD) face decidedly different challenges than do YOPD men. In general, women and men diagnosed with Parkinson’s experience differences when it comes to presenting symptoms, sleep problems, cognitive impact, responses to surgery, medication side effects, emotional health, and the care partner experience. But, when a woman is diagnosed with YOPD, you can add challenges related to contraception, pregnancy, menstruation, menopause, hormones, body image, aging, and more, to their plate.

We’re here to help everyone on this unique journey. During our monthly YOPD Women sessions, we’ll address all of those topics with the help of doctors, specialists, and our YOPD Women Council leaders, Gaynor, Kat, Heather, Soania, and others. Register today and join us for these lively, interactive, and truth-telling monthly sessions.

WEBINAR SERIES: YOPD WOMEN

The First Wednesday of Every Month

(beginning February 3, 2021)

12 – 1:15 pm Mountain Standard Time

(11 am PST, 1 pm CST, 2 pm EST, 7 pm GMT)

Register for the series

If you can’t be there live, register anyway! We’ll send you the recordings as soon as they’re available.

