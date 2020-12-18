Mark Your Calendars – YOPD Women Coming Soon

Living Well YOPD December 18, 2020
YOPD Women

Women diagnosed with Young-Onset Parkinson’s Disease (YOPD) face decidedly different challenges than do YOPD men. In general, women and men diagnosed with Parkinson’s experience differences when it comes to presenting symptoms, sleep problems, cognitive impact, responses to surgery, medication side effects, emotional health, and the care partner experience. But, when a woman is diagnosed with YOPD, you can add challenges related to contraception, pregnancy, menstruation, menopause, hormones, body image, aging, and more, to their plate.  

We’re here to help everyone on this unique journey. During our monthly YOPD Women sessions, we’ll address all of those topics with the help of doctors, specialists, and our YOPD Women Council leaders, Gaynor, Kat, Heather, Soania, and others. Register today and join us for these lively, interactive, and truth-telling monthly sessions. 

WEBINAR SERIES: YOPD WOMEN 

The First Wednesday of Every Month
(beginning February 3, 2021)
12 – 1:15 pm Mountain Standard Time
(11 am PST, 1 pm CST, 2 pm EST, 7 pm GMT) 

Register for the series

If you can’t be there live, register anyway! We’ll send you the recordings as soon as they’re available.

Related Posts

My Long Journey to a Parkinson’s Diagnosis

At 42, I found an answer to my nearly six-year medical mystery: young onset Parkinson’s disease.

0
28 Jun 2017
Office of workers late at night
Working Full-time with Young Onset Parkinson’s

Even with the best support at the office, it’s challenging to work full-time with Parkinson’s.

0
05 Jul 2017
Office colleagues talking at work
How to Manage Workplace Stress

We asked two of our Parkinson’s advocates to share their experience on how they manage workplace stress.

0
02 Aug 2017
The Happy Heart: Cultivating optimism, happiness and ease

Happiness is contagious and a key ingredient in any long and happy marriage.

0
14 Feb 2018
Natasha McCarthy rides a horse with Young Onset Parkinson's Disease
Overcoming Obstacles & Living Well with Natasha McCarthy

Women with Parkinson’s face unique challenges. Natasha McCarthy shares her story of strength and resiliency.

0
18 May 2018
Davis Phinney Foundation Board Members
Welcome to Our New Davis Phinney Foundation Board Members

Announcing three new members of our Board of Directors!

0
16 Nov 2018
Kat Hill - Davis Phinney Foundation - Moments of Victory
Moments of Victory® – Kat Hill Learns How to Paint, Box & Thrive with Parkinson’s

Kat Hill has found many ways to thrive and live well with Parkinson’s.

0
21 Mar 2019
DBS-Webinar-Dr. Brontë-Stewart - Davis Phinney Foundation
[Webinar Recording] Your DBS Questions Answered with Dr. Helen Brontë-Stewart

Dr. Brontë-Stewart shares her expertise of DBS for Parkinson’s.

0
03 Jun 2019
Psychiatric Complications Webinar - Davis Phinney Foundation
[Webinar Recording] Psychiatric and Cognitive Complications in Parkinson’s with Dr. Daniel Weintraub.

Have questions about cognitive decline, depression and other mood-related issues? This webinar is for you.

0
28 Sep 2019
Two people diagnosed with Parkinson's give their advice to the newly diagnosed
You’ve Been Diagnosed with Parkinson’s, Now What?

Our guest writers share 20 of the most helpful actions they have taken along the way to live well with Parkinson’s.

0
20 Feb 2018
YOPD Council - Davis Phinney Foundation
Listen in on our Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease (YOPD) Panel

People with YOPD face unique issues. Listen in as a panel of people with YOPD talk about them.

0
06 May 2020
YOPD Davis Phinney Foundation
A Primer on Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease (YOPD) and What’s Coming Next

If you’ve been diagnosed with YOPD, here’s what you need to know.

1
06 Jul 2020
YOPD - work, meaning, money and Parkinson's
[Video] YOPD Council: Work, Money, Meaning & Parkinson’s

One of the more difficult issues people who are diagnosed with Parkinson’s at a young age face is how they…

2
28 Aug 2020
YOPD exercise - Davis Phinney Foundation
[Video] YOPD Council: Exercise, Community, and Parkinson’s

Along with our special guest Davis Phinney, our YOPD Council recently shared advice and personal stories about the many ways…

0
25 Sep 2020
Spotlight on YOPD Council Member Heather Kennedy

This week, we’ve invited our YOPD Council leaders (Amy, Steve, Gaynor, Kat, Tom, Erin, Heather, and Kevin) to take over…

0
17 Oct 2020