[Webinar] LIVING WELL WITH CHRONIC PAIN AND ILLNESS

A Parkinson’s diagnosis can bring with it a wide array of challenges. It is life-disrupting and can feel like the life you once knew and the one you dreamed about are gone forever. This can leave you feeling stressed, fearful, uncertain, and overwhelmed. In the book How to Live Well with Chronic Pain and Illness: A Mindful Guide, author Toni Bernhard addresses a broad range of topics and how the practices of mindfulness, equanimity, and self-compassion can make life as good and joyful as possible in the face of a diagnosis like Parkinson’s.

During this 60-minute webinar on Tuesday, March 16, at 12pm MDT, Toni will share what she’s learned about living with chronic pain and illness and how to live well with it at every turn.

Register for the webinar here. If you can’t make it live, be sure to register anyway because we will send everyone who registers a recording once it’s available.

If you have questions you’d like us to answer live on the webinar, please email them to blog@dpf.org.

