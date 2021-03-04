[Webinar] LIVING WELL WITH CHRONIC PAIN AND ILLNESS

A Parkinson’s diagnosis can bring with it a wide array of challenges. It is life-disrupting and can feel like the life you once knew and the one you dreamed about are gone forever. This can leave you feeling stressed, fearful, uncertain, and overwhelmed. In the book How to Live Well with Chronic Pain and Illness: A Mindful Guide, author Toni Bernhard addresses a broad range of topics and how the practices of mindfulness, equanimity, and self-compassion can make life as good and joyful as possible in the face of a diagnosis like Parkinson’s.
During this 60-minute webinar on Tuesday, March 16, at 12pm MDT, Toni will share what she’s learned about living with chronic pain and illness and how to live well with it at every turn.
Register for the webinar here. If you can’t make it live, be sure to register anyway because we will send everyone who registers a recording once it’s available.
If you have questions you’d like us to answer live on the webinar, please email them to blog@dpf.org.
YOUR INSTRUCTOR:
Toni Bernhard was a law professor for 22 years at the University of California, Davis, and served six years as the law school’s dean of students until she was forced to retire due to illness. Faced with learning to live a new life, Toni began to write books to help others do the same. She is the author of How to Be Sick: A Buddhist-Inspired Guide for the Chronically Ill and Their Caregivers, How to Wake Up: A Buddhist-Inspired Guide to Navigating Joy and Sorrow, How to Live Well with Chronic Pain and Illness: A Mindful Guide, and How to Be Sick: Your Pocket Companion. You can learn more about her at ToniBernhard.com.
