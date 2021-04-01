LIVE: Metaphor Medicine with Wayne Gilbert

If you’ve been lucky enough to watch Wayne Gilbert perform his poetry, you know how special it is. If you haven’t, now is your chance.

On Sunday, April 11, to celebrate World Parkinson’s Day, we’ll be hosting a one-hour session live on YouTube with Wayne Gilbert. It’s part of the 24-hour initiative called Together, apart. To watch Wayne and give him lots of love, click this link at 10 am MDT (9 am PDT, 11 am CDT, 12 pm EDT, 5 pm BST). It will take you right to YouTube where you’ll see us streaming live. Wayne will perform some of his favorite poems and, perhaps, inspire you to do the same.

Wayne is, among other things, a retired teacher and professor of English and of Educational Psychology. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2005 and has been writing about his experiences living with it ever since. He often uses metaphors to create compelling and lasting images in our brains and to help us see Parkinson’s, and how to live well with it today, in a totally new light.

Want to whet your appetite with some of Wayne’s poetry before the event? Check out some of his past recordings:

Toxic Psalm

Parkinson’s Is Nothing Like Boxing

Parkinson’s Is No Gift, Jim

Parkie Workout (for Elizabeth)

Naughty Parkie Kids & Strange Romance

PD Refusenik

More about Together, apart

This YouTube event on April 11 is designed by and for people from all walks of life who have a connection to Parkinson’s. Learn how others have overcome challenges, found support, connected during lockdown, and how they live well with Parkinson’s. Check out their YouTube channel throughout the day for inspiring content from all over the world.