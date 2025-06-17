Letters, Letting Go, and Living Honestly – June 2025 Care Partner Meetup

MEETUP NOTES

Writing to Stay Connected

Judy and her husband, Tom, recently moved from San Francisco, where they had lived for more than four decades, to Wisconsin to be closer to his roots and his family. This decision was made in part because Judy realized she needed to communicate more closely with her husband’s family and close friends. They were aware of his diagnosis, which occurred more than five years ago, but they did not fully understand what daily life looked like for him, or for her. Judy wrote them a long letter—not a request for help, but an honest update. “They all knew about his illness,” she said, “but I hadn't said, 'this is how things are right now.'” And things were getting harder for her, which meant she needed to broaden her support community.

The response was meaningful. One niece began monthly FaceTime calls. Another sent a photo book that brought joy to both Judy and Tom. Judy said the act of writing helped her feel less alone and more open to future conversations.

Judy said balancing honesty with respect for her partner’s privacy required a thoughtful approach. “I had to stop and think what would be respectful to the person that I love and still communicate clearly what I thought people would like and want to know,” she said, encouraging others always to try to communicate from a place of kindness, not resentment. She also counseled to write the letter--especially if it’s in email form--and pause to give yourself some time to rewrite and/or work on the tone of the message.

Building Community and Finding Support

Pat and Gail reflected on the conflicting impulses toward openness and privacy that caregivers can experience. Gail shared that she initially tried to hide her husband’s symptoms, but eventually realized people noticed anyway. “Though I was trying to hide it and spent a lot of energy dancing around the problem, I was only kidding myself,” she said. For Pat, being open about his wife’s Parkinson’s has led to meaningful conversations and unexpected connections, and he describes their experience as an ‘open book.’

One listener said her partner was unwilling to go out in public out of what she guessed was pride or shame. They asked how someone gets over that hurdle. Judy said she tries to offer some ways to work around the conflicting feelings, knowing there is not one answer and that the person has to arrive at the decision on their own.

Connie talked about a friend who helped an aunt move into assisted living because the friend's cousin needed help, and said, “You don’t know who will help if you don’t ask.” In other words, don’t be afraid to ask for help. Judy added, “It’s a kindness to include people.”

Judy emphasized that community is not a luxury—it’s a necessity. After relocating to Wisconsin, she had to rebuild her support network from scratch more than once. She found connection through a local caregiver group and is now part of a small circle of care partners who meet regularly. One member even organized a day-long retreat for the group, giving them a rare opportunity to rest, reflect, and support one another.

“This is not a luxury,” Judy said. “I consider this a necessity.” Still, getting away for a day also requires that she have in-home care which has been difficult to find.

Practical Strategies and Shared Wisdom

Another important aspect of community and honest communication involves interactions with other members of your care team. While working in neuropalliative care, Judy says she told the neurologists, “Caregivers are your best feet on the ground if you want to know what's happening.” In other words, the doctor needs to make time for you, the care partner, whether in person, on the phone, or via messaging in some hospital applications, like My Chart.

At the same time, Judy said, “I think it’s very unfair to the physician if you keep the information to yourself." She went on to say that this is unfair because it makes it hard, or even impossible, for the care team members to do their jobs well. Connie also added that wherever possible, have your neurologist in communication with your primary care doctor and other members of your care team.

The conversation shifted to practical tips for navigating the caregiving journey, and the panelists shared theirs:

Use patient portals like MyChart to communicate with doctors privately

Don’t delay your own medical care—your health matters too

Seek out movement disorder specialists and gerontologists when possible

Consider tools like CaringBridge, Lots of Helping Hands, or social media apps like Facebook to keep friends and family informed

Ask for help before you need it

Judy also highly recommended two books that have helped her better understand dementia and communication and to help avoid isolation:

Wrapping Up: The Power of Being Seen

As the meetup came to a close, Judy reflected on the importance of being seen and supported as a care partner. “Doing something for someone you care about actually benefits us,” she said. “It doesn't make it less hard. But it really benefits us not only emotionally but biologically. There are studies that show that.”

Connie closed with a reminder that this community is here for care partners and that sharing our stories helps us all feel less alone. “We just understand each other,” she said, “in a way that is difficult to articulate. Thanks for joining us!”

Additional Resources

PERSEVERE Study – Rush University

Psychology Today Therapist Finder