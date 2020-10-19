Join us for a Panel on Physical Therapy and Parkinson’s

If you’re living with Parkinson’s, a physical therapist (PT) is one of the most important people to have on your care team. A physical therapist can help you improve your balance and reduce your risk for falling, improve your ability to walk faster and farther, increase your strength, and improve your overall quality of life.

During this webinar on Monday, October 26, at 12 pm MDT, our panelists Gammon Earhart, Terry Ellis, and Lee Dibble will discuss:

The importance of seeing a physical therapist very soon after a Parkinson’s diagnosis

The importance of aerobic, strength , and balance training when it comes to living well with Parkinson’s

How physical therapy can help reduce pain and improve overall mobility

How physical therapy can help with the non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s

How to track your progress over time

New research in the works that may help you live better longer

Innovative therapies you can try at home

Register for the webinar here. If you are unable to attend live, register anyway, and we will send you a recording of the webinar as soon as it’s available.

If you have questions you’d like the panelists to answer, please email them to us ahead of time at blog@dpf.org.

