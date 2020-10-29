Join Dr. Laurie Santos and Davis & Connie Phinney for Parkinson’s and the Good Life

In Spring 2018, Dr. Laurie Santos taught “Psychology and the Good Life” for the first time at Yale. She created this course because she was worried about the levels of student depression, anxiety, and stress she was seeing as a Professor and Head of College. It became the most popular class ever taught at Yale.

You can now get a version of this course, The Science of Well-Being, for free on Coursera.

Even better, however, you can listen in as we talk to Dr. Laurie Santos about how to live a “Good Life” while also living with Parkinson’s on Monday, November 2 at 1 pm MST (12 pm PST, 2 pm CST, 3 pm EST).

During the first half of this webinar, Dr. Laurie Santos will discuss what new results in psychological science teach us about:

How to be happier

How to feel less stressed

How to flourish more no matter your situation

During the second half of the webinar, Davis Phinney and Connie Carpenter Phinney will help us debrief what we learned and open the floor for questions. At the end, we’ll offer some ideas for “rewirement” activities to help you create new happiness habits, boost your mood, and improve your overall well-being.

Register for the webinar here. If you are unable to attend live, register anyway, and you will receive the video and audio recordings and the transcript as soon as they are available.

We are thrilled that Dr. Santos has agreed to join us for this very important topic. We hope you’ll be there, too.