Healthy Parkinson’s Communities™: February Resource Roundup

Last month we focused on sharing resources that introduced cross–sector collaboration, its importance, who to get involved, and how to make it happen in your community. If you missed the post last month, you can find it here.

This month, we are highlighting resources that focus on how to develop a Community Action Committee as a natural next step in building a Healthy Parkinson’s Community. We hope you find these resources as meaningful as we have.

HOW to Develop a Community action CommitteE

The What, Why, and How of Community Action Committees (CACs) from the Davis Phinney Foundation

This post introduces CACs as a part of our goal to ensure that Parkinson’s community leaders have the knowledge and resources they need to make a positive and sustainable change in their communities. It is a comprehensive guide to thought-provoking collaborations that can build long-term community change.

Coalition-Building Primer from the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education

In a concise and helpful format, this resource dives into the power of and best practices in building a coalition. While this resource was designed for heart disease prevention, it is relevant and applicable to building coalitions of any kind.

MAPP: Mobilizing for Action through Planning and Partnerships from the Community Tool Box

This tool explains what Mobilizing for Action through Planning and Partnerships (MAPP) means, how to use the model to improve the local public health system, and how to mobilize local partnerships.

Lessons for Leaders from Healthy Places by Design

This robust resource highlights the many nuanced steps of spearheading community change through community capacity building. It includes detailed information on how to cultivate community capacity building, communication tools, how to engage the community with a focus on equity, and how to advance policy and systems change.

Video: The Path to Powerful Partnerships from Pennie Foster-Fishman at Michigan State University

This video begins at 21:29 where Dr. Pennie Foster-Fishman discusses how to develop powerful partnerships and offers examples of how they impact community change. The presentation also recommends habits to form to help you maintain and mobilize those powerful partnerships.

Developing a Plan for Building Leadership from the Community Tool Box

From the chapter on Orienting Ideas in Leadership, this section offers advice from developing leaders about how to more efficiently accomplish goals. It includes an outline about the when, why, and how for developing a plan for building leadership.

Conducting Effective Meetings from the Community Tool Box

This section outlines and dives into what makes effective meetings, why we need them, how to run an effective meeting, and how to work with difficult attendees.

Learning How to be a Community Leader from Community Tool Box

From the chapter Core Functions in Leadership, this section offers an in-depth look at how to make a difference in your community through effective leadership.

Building Leadership from the Community Tool Box

This robust toolkit outlines many thought-provoking topics for building effective leadership in community changemaking. It also shares additional resources that explain how to build the respective skills outlined in the toolkit.

Leading Teams from the University of Michigan through Coursera

This course dives into how to build your team, improve collaboration, and sustain team performance through continuous learning and improvement. Note: Completing this course requires a paid subscription to the specialization “Leading People and Teams” through Coursera.

Inspiring and Motivating Individuals from the University of Michigan through Coursera

This course explains how to create a shared vision for your team and effectively communicate it to your teammates. It also includes information on setting effective goals and expectations toward a shared vision. Note: Completing this course requires a paid subscription to the specialization “Leading People and Teams” through Coursera.

Inspiring Leadership through Emotional Intelligence from Case Western Reserve University through Coursera

This course helps to develop skills in emotional intelligence, mindfulness, leadership, and coaching to help achieve desired change within teams. Note: Completing this course requires a paid subscription to the specialization “Inspired Leadership” through Coursera.

Imagine living in a community where Parkinson’s leadership is strong. Where everyone living with Parkinson’s has access to quality care, support, and resources so they can live well with Parkinson’s every day. Where people affected by Parkinson’s have a sense of belonging and purpose, feel seen and supported, and are engaged in civic life. And where having a great quality of life, despite having a chronic illness, is prioritized by ALL. This is the reality we hope to HELP create in communities across the US and Canada.

ready to get started?

Learn more about our Healthy Parkinson’s Communities™ initiative here, and keep up with these resources and the rollout of the Healthy Parkinson’s Communities initiative by subscribing to our Community Leaders Newsletter.