Beloved Colorado Ride, Copper Triangle, Returns August 2 to Benefit the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s

COPPER MOUNTAIN, CO — A Colorado cycling tradition continues this summer as the Copper Triangle ride returns on Saturday, August 2, 2025, once again supporting the Davis Phinney Foundation and its mission to help people with Parkinson's live well today.

Hosted by The Ride Collective, the Copper Triangle is a celebrated alpine cycling event featuring 79 miles, 6,500 feet of climbing, and three iconic high-mountain passes—Fremont, Tennessee, and Vail. Since 2006, the ride has raised over $1.6 million for the Foundation's essential programs, educational resources, and research initiatives that benefit people and families affected by Parkinson's disease.

Ride. Fundraise. Make an Impact.

Cyclists can support the Foundation simply by registering—a portion of every Copper Triangle entry directly benefits the Davis Phinney Foundation. Riders can also make additional donations during registration or amplify their impact by joining Team DPF, the Foundation's grassroots fundraising team.

Team DPF members enjoy:

A personal fundraising page

Exclusive hospitality on ride day

A suite of team gear and prizes for hitting fundraising milestones

"Each year, the Copper Triangle brings together an incredible community of cyclists who care deeply about making a difference," said Polly Dawkins, Executive Director of the Davis Phinney Foundation. "It's a beautiful ride—and a powerful way to help people with Parkinson's live well today."

A Classic Colorado Course

The ride begins and ends at Copper Mountain Resort, circling through Summit, Lake, and Eagle counties, including a ride through historic Camp Hale. All three mountain passes include timed segments for those craving a little extra challenge.

Riders receive a commemorative jersey or tech tee, access to well-stocked aid stations, a finisher medal, and entry to the post-ride Celebration—complete with lunch, live music, beer garden, giveaways, and more.

Registration Now Open

Early registration is encouraged, as pricing goes up July 1. Pricing starts at:

$193 for ride + jersey

$172 for ride + tech tee

Day-of registration is available if space allows. Cancellation protection is offered at checkout.

About The Ride Collective

The Ride Collective creates unforgettable cycling experiences grounded in camaraderie, community, and challenge. From desert landscapes to alpine passes, each ride is built to inspire connection, joy, and shared purpose.

About the Davis Phinney Foundation

The Davis Phinney Foundation was created in 2004 by Olympic medalist and retired professional cyclist Davis Phinney to help people with Parkinson's live well today. The organization's focus is to provide programs and resources that offer inspiration, information, and tools that enable people living withParkinson's to take action that can immediately improve their quality of life. Through The Victory Summit® event series, Every Victory Counts® manual, Ambassador Leadership Program, and extensive online content, the organization impacts hundreds of thousands of individuals each year.

About Team DPF

Team DPF is the Davis Phinney Foundation's grassroots fundraising community. With events across the country—from cycling to climbing and community runs—Team DPF turns sweat into purpose.

For more information or media inquiries, contact Sarah Berkman at [email protected] or 720-936-5266.