Continuous Infusion Apomorphine Approved

On February 4, 2024, the United States Food and Drug Administration approved ONAPGO™, a formulation of apomorphine designed for continuous infusion under the skin. ONAPGO was developed by Supernus, and the medication has been approved for treatment of motor fluctuations associated with advanced Parkinson’s.

WHY THIS MATTERS

ONAPGO approval matters because continuous infusion of medication has potential to significantly improve quality of life by reducing fluctuations in treatment efficacy and improving medication adherence.

More broadly, since each person's treatment needs are as distinct as their experience of Parkinson's, having another way to manage symptoms is always exciting and a cause for hope.

ONAPGO long history of use and the duration of the clinical trial process is another reason this approval matters. With any newly approved treatment, there is a chance that new side effects are recognized once a larger number of people begin using the treatment. With ONAPGO, this risk is somewhat lower than usual, because a similar formulation of apomorphine has been in use elsewhere in the world since the 1990's. Additionally, ONAPGO has been under consideration by the FDA since 2020, and studies of ONAPGO have been extended to gather an abundance of data and safety and efficacy of the treatment.

This approval is also significant because apomorphine infusion provides another Parkinson's treatment option that does not pass through the stomach and intestines. The digestive impacts of Parkinson's, including constipation and slower movement of food through the digestive track, can affect how well oral medications help manage symptoms. Also, ONAPGO is another non-surgical treatment option for people living with Parkinson’s who have challenges swallowing pills and those who aren't eligible for (or interested in) Deep Brain Stimulation.

Need to Know Information ABOUT ONAPGO

Apomorphine is a dopamine agonist. This class of drug has been used for a long time in treating Parkinson's and is effective for many people. That said, dopamine agonists do have some possible side effects that you need to be aware of. These include impulse control disorders, although in the clinical trial process for ONAPGO impulse control challenges were observed at a lower rate than is commonly associated with use of oral dopamine agonist treatments.

Other highlights from the clinical trial process include:

The prescribing information pamphlet for ONAPGO features extensive detail about ONAPGO, including information about the clinical trial process, adverse events, dosage, interactions, and more. In the trial process, ONAPGO use correlated with a 2.6 hour reduction in OFF time and a 2.8 hour increase in daily "good ON" time without troublesome dyskinesia.

Improvements in OFF and ON time could be detected in the first week that participants used ONAPGO.

Participants were able to significantly lower their use of additional Parkinson's medication while taking ONAPGO.

Studies of subcutaneous infusion apomorphine related to approval in Europe found significant impacts on quality of life and non-motor symptoms.

In the TOLEDO study, the most common adverse events included infusion side reactions, headache, nausea, daytime sleepiness, dyskinesia, and insomnia.

The maximum dose indicated in the prescribing information packet is 6 mg/hr over 16 hours, so you might continue to take oral medications at night if you take ONAPGO.

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND

As with any new drug, you should talk with your insurance provider to ensure you understand the likely cost of ONAPGO. After Medicare coverage is available, you’ll be able to use a resource on Medicare.gov to help estimate your coverage and costs if you are on Medicare.

If you take ONAPGO, you should carefully monitor the infusion site(s) you use for infection and follow your care team’s advice about responding to signs of infection.

ONAPGO is approved for treatment of motor fluctuations associated with advanced Parkinson’s, and there is no formal consensus on what constitutes advanced Parkinson’s. You can watch our advanced Parkinson's webinar or read our blog post to learn more about why this is the case. Regardless, if you are experiencing motor fluctuations, it is possible that ONAPGO may be a good option for you.

While there were limited adverse events in the trials leading to the approval of ONAPGO, and the safety profile sufficient for the FDA to approve the treatment, your experience using ONAPGO may be different from the experience of those who participated in the trials. Talk with your care team and family about whether now is the time for a change in your treatment plan and if the possibility of unforeseen side effects is within your risk tolerance.

Another Cause for Hope and excitement

This is an exceptionally exciting time in Parkinson's research, as ONAPGO is the third new medication approved for Parkinson's in less than a year.

That said, there is a need for some continued patience. First, it's worth noting that ONAPGO is not available at the time of the publication of this post. Supernus expects the treatment will become available by the end of June 2025.

Moreover, ONAPGO won’t be a silver-bullet for managing all symptoms of Parkinson’s you experience. You may still need oral medication to complement ONAPGO, and there may be some time required to tune your dosing to maximize the benefit and minimize the side effects you experience. You'll also need to learn how to use the pump system and what to watch for with regard to side effects, especially those related to infusion site reactions.

ONAPGO's approval--like the approval of Crexont and Vyalev last year--is great news for the Parkinson’s community. Every new treatment provides a new option for managing symptoms of Parkinson's and provides you and your care team have more tools available to help you live well with Parkinson's today!

