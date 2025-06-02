Communicating with Your Parkinson’s Care Team: Living with Parkinson’s Meetup May 2025 [Webinar Recording]

Videos June 2, 2025
This month's Living with Parkinson’s Meetup focused on navigating relationships with care providers. Listen in as the panelists as they talk about what’s worked—and what hasn’t—when it comes to communicating with their care team, advocating for themselves, and getting the care they need.

Additional Resources

Every Victory Counts Manual and manual for Care PartnersWANT MORE PRACTICAL ARTICLES LIKE THIS?

You can learn much more about living well with Parkinson’s today through our Every Victory Counts® suite of resources. Each manual is packed with up-to-date information about everything Parkinson’s. Click the link below to order your manual(s).

Order Your Manual(s) Now

2025 Gold Partner AbbVie, and our Silver Partners Amneal and Mitsubishi Tanabe

Additionally, we’d like to thank Ken and Pam Alexander, Ken and Abby Dawkins, Judy Freitag and David D'Arcy, Nancy Dehmlow, Bonnie Gibbons, Gail Gitin in loving memory of Gene Gitin, The Narter Family, and David and Stacey Schmid for their generous donations that allow us to make these resources available and accessible to all.

