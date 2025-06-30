Clinical Trials and Other Research Opportunities—June 2025

Clinical trials and other research play a critical role in increasing understanding of Parkinson’s and developing new treatments. While participation in research is a personal choice that should be made carefully, we often hear from those who choose to participate that they find value in participating because it is often informative, empowering, and socially enriching.

Trial participation is not of interest to everyone. For a description of the clinical trial process, check out our primer on clinical trials and our conversation with Peter Schmidt, PhD, and Mark Stacy, MD.

This post presents a short list of some ongoing trials that are recruiting participants or will soon start recruiting participants. The list is not comprehensive. You can find addition research opportunities at ClinicalTrials.gov or visit the Fox Trial Finder, and if there’s a trial, survey, or other item you’d like us to promote or if you have any other feedback, please email [email protected].

Exercise- and Lifestyle-Related Clinical Trials

The SPARX3 clinical trial is exploring the effects of aerobic exercise on people with Parkinson’s

The University of British Columbia is exploring efficacy of the Mediterranean diet as an intervention for Parkinson's

Researchers in Holland are enrolling participants in a trial evaluating the use of motivational smartphone apps to increase exercise program adherence

A University of Nevada, Las Vegas, trial examining the possible neuroprotective effect of exercise is in a recruitment stage

Pharmaceutical Trials

Denali Therapeutics is researching BIIB122 for people with Parkinson's who carry LRRK2 genetic variants

Johns Hopkins University is recruiting for a trial to evaluate whether levetiracetam can improve symptoms of Parkinson's psychosis; the trial design features a crossover assignment, meaning every participant will receive an active trial drug

A trial studying Gemfibrozil —a drug that decreases fat production in the liver—is the subject of a phase two clinical trial in people with Parkinson's people 40–75 years old who have not begun taking medication for Parkinson's

Observational and Other Clinical Trials and Studies

COPE-PD stands for Community Outreach for Palliative Engagement Parkinson Disease, and the COPE-PD study —a series of surveys and group engagement that comes with a year of support from pharmacists, counselors, and others—is recruiting participants over 40 in many locations across the US; check the list of doctors and geographies

The PERSEVERE-PD study is recruiting the care partners and caregivers of people with Parkinson's who have developed Lewy body dementia, offering an educational intervention centered on a mentor-mentee relationship

The Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI) is enrolling up to 100,000 people with and without Parkinson’s; among those with Parkinson’s, the team especially seeks people diagnosed in the past two years who are not yet on treatment, as well as people 60 and older who aren't living with Parkinson’s but have a risk factor such as having a close relative who lives with Parkinson's

PD GENEration ( English , Spanish ) is enrolling 15,000 people in all 50 US states, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic as part of the Parkinson’s Foundation’s national effort to make genetic testing and counseling more available for people with Parkinson’s

Fox Insight is building a large, diverse cohort of people with Parkinson’s and control volunteers to yield insights into the lived experience, genetics, and variability of Parkinson's disease

The BLAAC PD study aims to better understand the intersection between race and genetic risk factors for Parkinson's

Researchers at Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center are seeking participants with and without Parkinson’s ( click through to express interest ) for a study exploring the role of immune response in Parkinson’s; participation will involve a blood donation, a questionnaire, a cognitive test, and a neurological exam

A Washington University study seeks participants with idiopathic REM sleep behavior disorder , as well as healthy control-group participants, in preparation for a trial of potential neuroprotective treatments

A study in South Carolina hopes to identify brain biomarkers to predict the risk of cognitive change following DBS surgery

The Gamma Wave Trial , sponsored by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is exploring a non-invasive treatment called Gamma Entrainment Using Sensory Stimulation (GENUS) for managing Parkinson's motor symptoms

Researchers in the UK and Australia are recruiting participants for a trial aiming to prevent people with REM sleep behavior disorder from developing Parkinson's by reducing inflammation

Surveys and Registries

PMD Alliance and AbbVie are looking for people with Parkinson’s and/or care partners to take a survey about OFF time

PD Avengers’ Sparks of Experience is collecting and considering the experiences and ideas that come from the curious minds of people living with Parkinson’s