Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, and Parkinson’s: Key Concepts and a Research Update

Medical Parkinson's Research June 25, 2025
Regenerative Medicine

Gene therapy and cell therapy are being researched as treatments for a wide range of health conditions, including Parkinson’s. We recently interviewed Dr. Claire Henchcliffe, a neurologist specializing in movement disorders at the University of California, Irvine, about how these emerging therapies may help people with Parkinson’s. 

Watch the recording of our conversation in the video below, and note that further down the page we include descriptions of some key ideas covered in the discussion. 

Dr. Henchcliffe described gene therapy, cell therapy, and the difference between them this way: 

  • Cell therapy for Parkinson’s involves trying to replace cells in the brain that are damaged and lost using cells that have been grown in a lab.
  • Gene therapy for Parkinson’s involves inserting engineered genetic material into cells that are not functioning normally due to some variation in a gene. 

Dr. Henchcliffe also mentioned some important concepts related to stem cells, which are cells that can grow into nearly any type of specialized cell in the body. In Parkinson’s, the most advanced stem cell research involves cells that grow into dopamine producing cells. There are two types of stem cells that are used for this purpose: 

  • Embryonic stem cell lines, which originate from pre-implantation human embryos. Some of these lines have existed for decades.
  • Induced pluripotent stem cells, which come from adults using a technique invented early in the 21st century. These cells have "never been near an embryo,” Dr. Henchcliffe explained. These stem cells can be developed from different parts of a person's body, including skin and blood. A potential advantage to these cells is that—since they can come from you, personally—a treatment you receive could from cells that originated in your own body, reducing the likelihood of complications like your immune system responding to the cells and treating them like an infection.

There are also mesenchymal stem cells, a type of stem cell drawn from specific parts of the adult body, such as bone marrow. Dr. Henchcliffe says these types of cells are interesting to researchers because, although they do not tend to survive for long if introduced to a person’s body, they may impart neuroprotection or other benefits.

More Data Needed: Consider a Clinical Trial

Cell and gene therapy is a promising area of research and may be a regular part of Parkinson's treatment in the future, but during our conversation, Dr. Henchcliffe emphasized that there are no currently FDA-approved stem cell treatments for Parkinson’s because there is not yet enough data about safety or effectiveness.

That said, research is ongoing, including a phase III trial that was recently launched by BlueRock Therapeautics and a phase II trial from Aspen Neuroscience that launched earlier this year. there are recommend pursuing these treatments outside of a controlled clinical trial. For gene therapy there are also other ongoing trials, including a phase II trial from AskBioIf you are interested in cell or gene therapy interventions today, participating in a trial is the only way we'd recommend trying to access these interventions.

To learn more about clinical trials, visit our clinical trials primer.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES 

[VIDEO] Emerging Therapies for Parkinson’s 2025 

[PODCAST] Stem Cells, Cell Replacement, and Parkinson’s—a Conversation with Dr. Roger Barker

Clinical Trials and Other Research Opportunities

Genetic Testing, Genetic Counseling, and Young Onset Parkinson’s 

A Report about Two Recent Studies involving Stem Cells

Thank you to BlueRock Therapeutics for sponsoring this content.

BlueRock Therapeutics

