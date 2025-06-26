Care Partner Mental Health: The Doctor Is In – June 2025 Live Well Today Webinar

Videos June 26, 2025
Parkinson’s impacts emotional and mental health, and these impacts don’t only affect those diagnosed with Parkinson’s: they also affect care partners.

During our June Live Well Today webinar, Dr. Roseanne Dobkin, a psychologist at Rutgers University, joined Connie Carpenter Phinney and Polly Dawkins to discuss how complex emotions like anger, sadness, and frustration impact Parkinson’s care partners.

Additional Resources

More Davis Phinney Foundation Content with Dr. Dobkin
Care Partner Meetup Series
Psychology Today "Find a Therapist" Tool
Parkinson's Together: Breaking into Art

ABOUT the Speaker

Dr. Roseanne Dobkin is a licensed psychologist with a well-established clinical research program in Parkinson’s mental health. The goal of her research program is to help people with Parkinson’s and their family members cope as effectively as possible with various challenges in order to enhance overall physical and emotional health and quality of life. Her research and clinical work has focused on the development and testing of non-pharmacological management approaches for the cognitive and psychiatric complications of Parkinson’s, such as depression and anxiety. She has also explored the interactions between physical and mental health in Parkinson’s, and the impact of their associations on quality of life and functional disability.

Dr. Dobkin has also begun to examine barriers to mental health care utilization in Parkinson’s, the use of telemedicine to leverage access to specialized mental health care in Parkinson’s and the impact of successful depression treatment on key outcomes such as cognition, physical disability, quality of life and caregiver health. To date, her research has been funded by the National Institutes of Health, the Patterson Trust Awards Program in Clinical Research, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, the Parkinson’s Unity Walk, the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation (PAIR Leadership Award) and the Health Services and Research Development Division (HSR&D) of the Veteran Affairs Administration.

