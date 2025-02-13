Boulder Olympian Receives Team USA Community Champions Award From U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Foundation

Connie Carpenter Phinney is an Olympic gold medalist in cycling and is married to fellow Olympic medalist and retired professional cyclist Davis Phinney, who was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson's at the age of 40. Carpenter Phinney is a current board member and avid supporter of the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson's, a national nonprofit organization that helps people with Parkinson's live well today.

The Community Champions Award, funded by the USOPF and Comcast, grants $25,000 to each honoree. Half of the grant funding is directed toward the athlete's nonprofit of choice. Carpenter Phinney will allocate her award to promote the expansion of Pedaling for Parkinson's™, a key program operated by the Davis Phinney Foundation.

"Recognizing Connie, Alysia, Tara and Rico for their unwavering dedication to serving others is a true privilege," said USOPF President Christine Walshe. "Their applications reflected a deep commitment to their communities, and the foundation is honored to support their continued efforts to make a meaningful impact."

To qualify for the Community Champions Award, each athlete must demonstrate a proven commitment to serving their community through nonprofit work while embodying the Olympic values of excellence, respect, and friendship, and the Paralympic values of determination, inspiration, courage, and equality. The chosen honorees are celebrated not only for their excellence as a member of Team USA, but for their meaningful service and engagement in the community, specifically with organizations that focus on youth sport, physical activity, health, and well-being.

"I am honored to receive the Community Champions' award from the USOPF," said Connie Carpenter Phinney. "The accompanying grant will allow the Davis Phinney Foundation to expand our programming for Pedaling for Parkinson's, a vital program to help individuals with Parkinson's live well and connect with their local community."

Pedaling for Parkinson's is a program based on research indicating that forced exercise on a bicycle can reduce symptoms of Parkinson's. Research shows that participants who ride three days a week over eight weeks have shown improvement in their Parkinson's-related symptoms by as much as 35 percent. Pedaling for Parkinson's typically is formatted as a one-hour ride. For convenience, most programs are offered on indoor, stationary bikes and hosted at local YMCAs, gyms, or other community spaces.

For more information on the Davis Phinney Foundation and Pedaling for Parkinson's, visit davisphinneyfoundation.org. To learn more about the Team USA Community Champions in partnership with Comcast, visit TeamUSA.com.

#####

About the Davis Phinney Foundation

The Davis Phinney Foundation was founded by Olympic cyclist Davis Phinney in 2004 to help people with Parkinson's live well today. The Foundation's focus is to provide programs, early-stage research, and resources to help people living with Parkinson's improve their quality of life. Parkinson's is the number two neurodegenerative disease - second to Alzheimer's and affects more than one million people in the United States. The Foundation's work annually impacts hundreds of thousands of individuals and families. For more information, visit davisphinneyfoundation.org.