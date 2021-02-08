YOPD Women’s Council – Diagnosis and Symptoms

Receiving a Parkinson’s diagnosis when you’re young is overwhelming enough. Being a woman with a Parkinson’s diagnosis adds an additional layer of complexities and challenges.

Our YOPD Women’s Council and special guest Kathleen Reardon discussed:

The road to their Parkinson’s diagnosis

The differences between men and women when it comes to symptoms and medications

The importance of advocating for yourself and finding the right doctor

Finding joy through new creative pursuits

To download the transcript, click here.

(Note: This isn’t a perfect transcript, but it’s close.)

Show Notes

additional resources

5 Reasons to Join (or Start) a Women’s Only Parkinson’s Support Group

How the Arts Can Help You Live Well with Parkinson’s

[Video] How to Live Well with Parkinson’s Through Dance & Creative Expression with Amy Carlson

Join Us for our First-ever Poetry as Medicine Cafe

Kathleen Reardon, who joined the panel as a special guest, discussed her work as a writer and painter. She also explained how she has found considerable value in the practice of meditation. You can find links to her work and referenced practices below.

“Finding information about being a woman with Parkinson’s was challenging”

Painting Doc

“Did You Really Say That?” A Repertoire of Responses Women Need Now

Bernie Siegel: A Quiet Mind

*The Second Season of the Parkinson’s Podcast is made possible through generous support in honor of Dr. Margaret Hilgartner.