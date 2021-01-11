2021 Events for People with Parkinson’s

We have a brand new line up of events this year that we’re excited to tell you about. Sign up for one or sign up for them all and confirm your commitment to live well this year and beyond.

Educational Events



Care Partner Meet-Ups – First Tuesday of every month at 12 pm Mountain (11 am Pacific)

If you could use some extra support during these challenging times, please join us for our Care Partner Monthly Meetup. During these one-hour sessions, Connie Carpenter Phinney (and other care partner special guests) hold space to discuss the concerns, challenges, and questions that many Parkinson’s care partners have today.

YOPD Women’s Council – First Wednesday of every month at 12 pm Mountain (11 am Pacific)

YOPD women face decidedly different challenges than do YOPD men. In general, women and men diagnosed with Parkinson’s experience differences when it comes to presenting symptoms, sleep problems, cognitive impact, responses to surgery, medication side effects, emotional health, and the care partner experience. But, when a woman is diagnosed with YOPD, you can add challenges related to contraception, pregnancy, menstruation, menopause, hormones, body image, aging, and more, to their plate. During our monthly YOPD Women sessions, we’ll address all of those topics with the help of doctors, specialists, and our YOPD Women Council leaders. Register today and join us for these lively, interactive, and truth-telling monthly sessions.

Living Well Webinar Series – Third Tuesday of every month at 12 pm Mountain (11 am Pacific)

This series takes a deep dive into a wide variety of topics that our community asks about. We invite experts from a variety of fields to offer different perspectives on everything from medical issues to exercise, mental health, sleep, complementary therapies, and more.

YOPD Council – Third Thursday of every month at 1 pm Mountain (12 pm Pacific)

Because of the unique challenges of living with YOPD, we want to increase awareness of YOPD, provide resources, and share stories to help people with YOPD live better today. One way we do that is through our YOPD Council. This council has been convened so members can share their experiences of living with YOPD. Join us each month for this ongoing webinar series.

Health Disparities and Parkinson’s Webinar Series – Varies

We began our Health Disparities and Parkinson’s Webinar Series on August 6, 2020, as part of our commitment to understanding and working to change deeply rooted inequities in healthcare that black, brown, and indigenous communities; LGBTQ+; immigrant, and refugee communities; and people of color experience. Come learn with us as we commit to being the change we hope to see for everyone affected by Parkinson’s.

The Victory Summit® Virtual Events

Team DPF Fundraising Events

Tour of Sufferlandria – Febraury 14-20

They call it the “Greatest Grand Tour of a Mythical Nation in the World.” It’s seven brutal virtual stages that will chew you up and spit you out, all to support the Foundation. The most pain fun you’ll ever have.

El Tour de Tucson – April 10

Main event distances are 100, 57, and 28 miles and feature beautiful landscapes of Tucson and Southern Arizona.

Greenwood Gravel Grind – April 17

Join us in Greenwood, Mississippi for an off-road cycling tour of the “Most Southern Place on Earth.” This ride has 50K & 100K route options and features a mega party at Tallahatchie Flats afterward.

Iron Horse Bicycle Classic – May 28-30

Join Team DPF at Iron Horse and beat the train in Durango to raise funds for the Foundation to help people with Parkinson’s live well today.

Ride The Rockies – June 12-18

418 miles + 28,484 feet of climbing throughout the Rocky Mountains. This is a trip you and your legs will never forget.

RAGBRAI – July 25-31

This seven-day ride across Iowa is the largest multi-day cycling event in the world with nearly 20,000 riders and should be on every cyclist’s to-do list.

Roll Massif Copper Triangle – August 7

This 79-mile loop road sportive is graced with breathtaking scenery and three climbs over 10,000 feet.

Louisiana Walks for Parkinson’s – Fall 2021

The Louisiana Walks (LA Walks) for Parkinson’s benefiting the Davis Phinney Foundation is a celebration of living well complete with two handicap-accessible walking routes, local food and beverages, a silent auction, parade of prizes raffle, live music, entertainment, and local resources for people with Parkinson’s.